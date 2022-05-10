Kyle Richards STUNNED as Sutton Stracke Brushes Off Dorit Kemsley Home Invasion

Last year, Dorit Kemsley survived a harrowing home invasion while her children slept just rooms away.

We all knew that the shocking aftermath would be covered on Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

What the world did not know is that Sutton Stracke was shockingly unsympathetic.

In this sneak peek clip ahead of the premiere, Sutton compares Dorit's waking nightmare with ... an attempt to import a French designer for her business.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres Season 12 on Wednesday, May 11.

In a new sneak peek clip, viewers see Kyle Richards looking emotional and weepy as she processes her friend's ordeal.

Dorit Kemsley could have been beaten or killed. Her children could have been hurt or traumatized. It was an extremely close call.

Sutton Stracke pops by, seemingly to lift Kyle's spirits, in the wake of Dorit being robbed at gunpoint by home invaders.

Standing at Kyle's door, Sutton quips: "Aw, it's going to make me cry!"

Sutton adds: "My allergies are so bad, so I look like I've been crying."

Keeping her cheerful tone, Sutton announces that she found cookies in her car.

At first, it seems like she is trying to project a positive, hopeful, even bubbly mood simply to bring Kyle some cheer.

It is only after the two of them begin talking, however, that Sutton's stunning dismissal of Dorit's trauma becomes apparent.

As fascinating as Sutton's cookies and alleged allergies are, Kyle wants to focus upon the topic weighing on her soul.

She describes Dorit's terrifying night, noting that their friend was "begging for her life."

Kyle shares that she had just spoken with Dorit's husband: "I was on the phone with PK, who was bawling."

To hear Sutton tell it, she ahs been "putting out fires all day" as well ... puzzling Kyle.

Unless there was a literal fire at her home, or something worse, that feels like an odd thing to bring up.

A morbidly curious Kyle warily asks Sutton what she means.

Sutton explains that she has been trying to get some sort of immigration paperwork done so that she can bring over a designer from France.

This is an important thing for her business but is turning out to be a bit of a headache to make happen.

While we're sure that this is an issue ... it's a baffling topic to address when such a serious subject is already under discussion.

A visibly stunned Kyle manages to say that "that doesn't seem like a fire."

"Well, it is for me and my business," Sutton counters, "and what I'm trying to do."

Yeah, but like ... ma'am, this is simply not the time.

Kyle admits that she "was expecting" to hear something a little more pressing than red tape from Sutton.

Helping a refugee family escape a war and find emergency housing? Sure. Trying to bring over a designer? Not life-or-death.

But Sutton doubles down, saying that "it's all relative."

Sutton then says "I mean, i wasn't held at gunpoint. I'm sorry."

As if realizing that she's gone way too far, Sutton notes that it's been a "weird day," equating it to something out of a movie.

Yes, Sutton. Now imagine if James Bond paused in the middle of an action movie to hear his friend's complaints about customs inspections for his furniture store or whatever.

"What is wrong with you?" Kyle asks to the confessional camera.

"Are you that wrapped up in yourself that you are not grasping what just happened to our friend?" she demands.

Kyle then mocks Sutton's oddly self-centered expectations: "Oh yeah, 'let me hear about your problems.'"