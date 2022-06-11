Britney Spears, Husband Granted Restraining Order Against Jason Alexander After Shocking Wedding Crash

Britney Spears and Sam Ashgari have received an emergency protective order against the singer's ex-husband, Jason Allen Alexander, after he attempted to crash the couple's wedding on Thursday.

There's a sentence we never thought we'd have to write.

But Alexander has now been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Britney and Sam after he was arrested on the artist's California estate on June 9... just hours before her planned wedding ceremony.

“Britney Spears invited me here,” Alexander alleged during an Instagram Live video on the day of his arrest.

“She’s my first wife. My only wife. I’m her first husband.

"I’m here to crash the wedding cause nobody [is] here but Sam. So, where the f–k’s the family?”

The aforementioned restrainingg order will remain in place for a minimum of seven days.

“Fortunately, Alexander is incarcerated and under an emergency protective order,” Matthew Rosengart, the attorney for the 40-year-old Crossroads star, said in a statement on Saturday, June 11.

“I want to thank Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh, Detective Ken Michaelson and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for their prompt and good work and look forward to working with law enforcement to ensure Alexander is aggressively prosecuted and hopefully convicted, as he should be.”

Concluded the lawyer on this topic:

“This was an outrageous security breach, which I am livid about, but fortunately Britney is safe, and she was a stunning and happy bride."

Indeed, the ceremony did thankfully go off as scheduled, with famous guests such as Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton in attendance.

According to sources, Spears wore a gown by Versace for the occasion and walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love."

The superstar completed her bridal look with jewelry from Stephanie Gottlieb and makeup by Charlotte Tilbury.

Alexander, meanwhile, was arrested by the Ventura Country Sheriff’s Department on three misdemeanor charges: trespassing and refusing to leave property, battery and vandalism.

His bail is set at $22,500.

The police report also indicated that Alexander -- who was married to Spears for 55 hours in 2004 -- has “continuously trespassed” on her property.

Scary stuff.

Britney, for her part, shared a number of photos from her big day on Instagram yesterday.

She later included a lengthy message that confirmed just how gosh darn happy she is to be married to Sam Ashgari.

"Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED," she wrote.

"I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE'RE GETTING MARRIED!!!"

Added the newlywed:

I had a panic attack and then got it together … the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better!!!

We're so very, very happy for Spears and Ashgari.

Here's a lifetime of happiness!