Tyler Baltierra Undergoes Serious Surgery, Won't Ever Have Kids Again

As has been well covered on The Hollywood Gossip, Tyler Baltierra is well hung.

There's just no other way to say it.

There are photographs to prove it.

Tyler Baltierra has a massive penis.

We point out this impressive fact to now say the following:

The Teen Mom OG star will soon be able to use his larger-than-average unit as frequently as he pleases... without concern of any sperm fertilizing his wife's eggs in the erotic process.

Why?

Because Tyler just underwent a vasectomy!

On Friday, Catelynn Baltierra shared a video of her husband recovering at home after the procedure, icing his crotch while on his phone next to youngest daughter, Rya.

The reality stars are also parents to Vaeda, 3, Novalee, 7; along with 12-year-old Carly, who they put up for adoption as soon as she was born.

As Tyler laughs while his spouse films his surgical recovery, Jon Brett's song "Vasectomy" is played over the footage.

"@tylerbaltierramtv took one for the team 😂❤️😜 #nomorebabieshere," the veteran MTV personality captioned the footage.

A vasectomy, for those unaware, is a medical sterilization procedure for men who are sure they don't want a future pregnancy,

It blocks sperm from getting to one's semen when one ejaculates.

Because no sperm leaving one's body, the male in question can’t get someone pregnant.

As an important tidbit here, one can still have an orgasm and ejaculate.

Tyler – who tied the knot with his high school sweetheart in August 2015 and who has watched her go through numerous labors and deliveries – responded to his wife’s video by saying it was the least he could do.

“If ANYONE has taken one for the team it’s YOU!” he wrote.

“Your amazing body has carried & birthed 4 beautiful babies, all I had to do was get a shot & 2 snips!”

Aren't these two just totally precious and adorable as a couple?

Both Tyler and Catelynn have made it clear over the years that they remain scorching hot for each other, even after all these years together.

In January, for example, Catelynn has to defend her use of the word lover when posting a birthday tribute to her soulmate.

Just a few months prior, Tyler was the one who openly thirsted after his wife on social media.

“How’d I get so lucky!? 15 years together and you still make me weak!” Tyler wrote in October.

The father of four, meanwhile, went Live on Instagram as he fed his infant daughter on Friday, May 6 to answer fan questions, addressing this personal topic via a Q&A segment.

“More babies?” one fan asked in the comment section of his video.

“No more babies! We are all done. This is the last baby right here. All done,” Tyler replied, adding:

“Honestly, I’m happy about it."

Before having daughter Rya, Catelynn said the spouses were going to be "done" having kids by the time they turned 30.

"He's getting fixed, that's it,” she told Us Weekly at the time.

"I already told him. I said, 'I carried all three of your kids and birthed them and pushed them out of me, you're getting snipped, sorry!' And he's OK with that!

"He's like, 'Yeah you’re right, you did carry all my kids and have to go through labor, so. [I've] got no choice!'"

Tyler has now made good on his promise, and thinks other men should do the same.

"I've recently been seeing a lot of women saying that their significant others didn't want to get one. This is WILD to me!" Tyler told followers on May 6.

"Any man who's not willing to get a vasectomy so his wife doesn't have to get her tubes tied is pathetic as hell.

"And I'm sorry that you're with such a selfish weak man ... you deserve better! (thank you for coming to my tedtalk) hahaha!"