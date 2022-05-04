Tyler Baltierra: I'm Shredded! And I'm Just Getting Started!

Tyler Baltierra is giving new meaning to the term dad bod.

The veteran Teen Mom star used his social media platform this week to give himself a pat on the back... and also on the chest... and most definitely on the biceps, as well.

Baltierra, a father of four, provided Instagram Story followers with an update on his impressive physique, flaunting his sculpted body in a cut-off t-shirt for all to see.

And drool over.

"This cut is coming along nicely!" wrote the MTV personality, adding:

"I still have a LONG way to go with my fitness goals but I'm just trying to enjoy the journey and the small victories as much as I can.

"God knows I ain't never looking back and I ain't never quitting."

In June of last year, Tyler told his fans that he's been focusing on his health and fitness while, sharing the side-by-side photo below as proof that his efforst have been paying off.

Tyler has perviously said that he weighed about 165 pounds in 2020 and is now up to approximately 200, almost all of which is muscle.

The handsome Teen Mom star stated his goal was "to gain as much muscle mass as [he] could with the least amount of fat possible," and it's pretty clear he's accomplished this mission, wouldn't you say?

Wife Catelynn certainly seems to think so.

"Screaming HAPPY DIRTY 30 to my lover and best friend @tylerbaltierramtv," Catelynn wrote in January as a birthday tribute to her sexy spouse.

"We are so blessed to have you in our lives," she gushed, speaking on behalf of herself and of their kids and emphasizing:

"30 looks DAMN good on you."

Catelynn also referred to Tyler as her lover in this post, later defending herself by scoffing at critics who thought this was somehow an X-rated description of her husband.

From what we've read and seen for ourselves, meanwhile, Tyler doesn't just look good with his shirt off.

He's also got it going on down below -- if you know what we mean.

And, if you don't, let us spell it out for you:

Tyler Baltierra is hung. He has a large penis.

"Well damn. Your wife is a lucky woman! Enjoy him for all of us girl," one person wrote a few months ago in response to a half-naked photo of Tyler, bulge in his shorts front and center for all to see.

Added another admirer:

"Damn damn damn damn damn damn damn it boy that’s all the words that come to mind other than your wife is one lucky woman."

Catelynn, however, didn't needd anyone to remind her of her good and hot fortune.

"All these thirsty girls on here! STAY wishing because this is what I sleep next to every night and forever!!!" she wrote in response at the time.

That's very cute and precious and all, but here's the thing:

We doubt she gets much sleep next to Tyler most nights.

If, once again, you know what we mean.