Tristan Thompson Charms Kris Jenner with Mother's Day Bouquet

Even though Tristan Thompson seems guilt-free after years of cheating, he knows that others don't see him that way.

He is also clearly aware that it is absolutely vital to remain on the good side of momager Kris Jenner -- maybe even more than on Khloe's.

Over the weekend, Tristan was wise enough to reach out to her on Mother's Day.

His overture earned him a shoutout from Kris.

On Sunday, May 8, Kris Jenner received a garden's worth of flowers.

One of the gorgeous bouquets came from Tristan Thompson.

The arrangement of pink and white flowers was photographed and shared to social media.

In her Instagram Story, Kris wrote: "Thank you @realtristan13!!!"

She then gushed: "I love you."

Not everyone would say the same to or about someone who has cheated on and humiliated their daughter so many times.

In April of 2018, Tristan Thompson was revealed to the world as a cheater.

Photos and video of him with multiple women emerged.

Later that same week, Khloe gave birth to True, but still allowed him into the delivery room.

Khloe has long known that the world does not understand her decision.

She has explained that, as people feared, she felt that this was the best thing to give True a "perfect" birth.

Perfect would have involved not having a cheating dad, not faking smiles for the camera as if nothing were wrong.

However, Khloe did not dump Tristan, and ended up asking her relatives to unblock Tristan.

In 2019, that changed, and not because of months of cheating rumors.

Instead, the "final straw" seemed to be Tristan giving an unsolicited kiss to Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's good friend (at the time).

Though Khloe seemed dead set on turning Jordyn's life upside down (and for a while, she did just that), she had a different attitude towards Tristan.

Khloe and Tristan reconciled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of course, even a deadly airborne virus didn't stop cheating claims, with one model going public about an affair with Tristan in early 2021.

The model had believed, as so many people did, that Khloe and Tristan were still over.

Khloe -- tired of hearing people's opinions about her mistakes -- had decided that it was simply no one's business whether she was back with the serial cheater.

This provided Tristan the perfect cover to do with his penis as he saw fit, apparently.

Khloe broke up with Tristan again in the first half of 2021 over that.

However, by October of that year, around the time when Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney, Khloe had once again taken Tristan back into her heart.

This means that they were almost certainly still together when Tristan's youngest child was born to a woman who sued him over paternity.

Now, Khloe and Tristan are over, but still acting as co-parents for 4-year-old True.

At this point, her fans would love to believe that it's really, truly over.

But given Khloe's track record and Tristan's apparent desire to remain attached to the family as more than just True's dad, it's hard to say that it's over for certain.