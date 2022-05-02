That '70s Show Cast to Reunite For Netflix Spinoff That '90s Show!

Folks, get ready for a return trip to Eric Forman's basement!

Except this time, instead of joining the rotation, Topher Grace will be interruping the session with dad jokes and questions about that weird smell.

Allow us to explain:

Netflix revealed this week that most of the cast of That '70s Show has signed on to star in spinoff about the Clinton years titled -- you guessed it! -- That '90s Show!

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, Laura Prepon, and the aforementioned Topher Grace are among those who will be once again taking up residence in Point Place, Wisconsin.

This time around, Eric and company will be playing parents to a generation of teens growing up in the era of Tupac and Kurt Cobain.

The story will center around Eric and Donna's daughter, Leia.

But instead of haaaaangin' out down the street, she'll be traveling to her mom and dads' home state of Wisconsin to spend the summer with Eric's parents, who will once again be played by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp.

There's no word yet on if "the Circle" and other irreverent elements from That '70s Show will be featured in the spinoff.

But considering the show's tagline -- “sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes" -- we think the '90s version will continue to push the envelope.

The 10-episode series -- which also stars Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos -- doesn't have a release date yet, but the excitement from fans is at a fever pitch following news that most of the cast will be reprising their roles.

Grace confirmed his involvement over the weekend with a photo of himself rocking a tattered Point Place Vikings class of ‘77 T-shirt.

“Yup, still fits. #hellowisconsin," he wrote.

Noticeably absent from the cast is Danny Masterson, who played Hyde on That '70s Show.

Masterson was arrested on rape charges in 2020.

Following several unsuccessful attempts to have the charges dismissed, the actor is set to stand trial in August of this year.

Masterson has already been let go from one Netflix show, having been fired from The Ranch at the time of his arrest.

The rest of the cast managed to beat the odds, successfully navigating the transition from child stardom to successful careers as grownups.

Kutcher and Kunis got married in 2014 and have since welcomed two children together.

Grace currently stars on the ABC sitcom Home Economics; Prepon was one of the stars of the acclaimed prison dramedy Orange Is the New Black, and Valderrama is a regular on the long-running CBS series NCIS.

Sitcom sequels, reboots, and spinoffs are a dime a dozen these days, but it's rare for the cast and creators of a show as popular and beloved as That '70s Show to reassemble so long after going their separate ways.

And we're sure fans who grew up with the show's stars are eager to annoy their kids by pointing out era-specific references, just like their parents did with them!