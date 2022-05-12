Tammy Slaton: Done with Alcohol! And Smoking! And Maybe Rehab Soon?!?

Tammy Slaton is getting there, folks.

The 1,000-lb Sisters star checked herself into a rehab facility toward the end of 2021 after suffering a major health scare -- and also afte seeing her weight balloon close to 700 pounds.

She needed help.

And, to Tammy's credit, she knew it.

Over the past few months, Slaton has provided fans with the occasional social media update, typically just sharing a photo of herself from somewhere inside this facility.

On occasion, would respond to concerns over her well-being by assuring folks she was doing just fine.

Now, however, an apparent good friend of the TLC personality has spoken to The Sun and shared even more about the state of Tammy Slaton these days.

And it all sounds pretty darn positive!

According to this source, Tammy is done with booze and also with cigarettes and "doesn't even want to be around" these substances any longer.

This revelation comes on the heels of Slaton admitting on the 1,000-lb Sisters Season 3 finale that she used too drink 8 bottles of alcohol per week. Which is simply bonkers.

Now, however?

Tammy's pal says the reality star hasn't had a drop of alcohol since entering rehab.

Due to all of this progress, Tammy has been able to undergo an operation leaving her with a smaller breathing tube, the insider also emphasized.

"She hates her trach, although it's gotten smaller," this friend told The Sun of the device Slaton must have on after undergoing a prodecure to make it easier for her too breathe.

"Tammy only has to wear it part-time now."

Perhaps most importantly and impressively, the acquaintance says Tammy may be able to leave rehab in the near future.

"She is doing very, very well and she will be out of rehab sooner than anticipated," the friend says.

"Originally, she was going to be out in late August, but she's going to be out sooner than that.

"Her birthday is coming up in July, and she would love to be able to celebrate at home."

The question remains, of course: What will happen with Tammy after she's completed this stint?

For example, because Tammy paid for rehab herself, she may not be able to afford rent when she leaves. Thankfully...

"When she comes out she'll stay with me for a little bit, soon as we find a place she'll go there," sister Amy said of her plans to help her sibling down the line, adding awhile back:

"I'm not sure when she's gonna come back, but I know that she's getting the help she needs.

"If she needs to be up there for a year, two years, that's fine. She needs the help."

Elsewhere, viewers are wondering whether or not Tammy will have a show to return to later this year.

It's unclear whether or not 1,000-lb Sisters will be renewed for a fourth season, although the same source that spoke to The Sun after Slaton's improvements of late says that Tammy has come up with a way to remain relevant.

"There are so many options for Tammy even if Amy did quit the show," this person told the aforementioned outlet, emphasizing that Amy has thought about writing a memoir.

She also may push for a spinoff.

First, however, and foremost?

Slaton has to focus on her health.

We continue to wish her the best of luck.