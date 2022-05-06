Ray J: I Watched Kim Kardashian's Sex Tape With Kanye!

As you may have noticed, the Kim Kardashian sex tape has been making a lot of headlines lately.

The video was first made public back in 2007, but recent events have placed it back in the spotlight, much to Kim's chagrin.

First, a juror was excused during the Kardashians' trial against Blac Chyna after he claimed he was traumatized by the footage.

Around that same time, Kim's ex-boyfriend Ray J indicated that there was a second sex tape which had never been released.

Kanye West retrieved a laptop from Ray and gave it to Kim in a scene that was featured on her new Hulu reality show, The Kardashians.

Now, Ray J is speaking out about the circumstances of Kanye's act of heroism.

In a new interview with The Daily Mail, Kim's former flame described meeting Kanye at LAX for the hand-off.

“I gave it to him in a private terminal at the back of Los Angeles airport, in a private room where we talked for four hours. I gave him everything I had, I showed him everything I had — he sat on the floor and he watched everything I gave him,” the 41-year-old reality star told the outlet.

“I was showing him these timelines and letting him know that everything that’s been said to him is not true.”

Ray J confirmed that there was no explicit footage on the laptop that he gave to Kanye.

But he says West seemed more interested in playing the part of the hero than in examining the contents of the laptop.

“It was everything I felt could have been looked at negatively. It was text messages with me and Kim over the years, it was a lot of different pictures we sent to each other over the years after the sex tape,” he explained.

“I was thinking that he was ready to listen and understand what I’ve been trying to say," Ray J said.

"But the whole time, he wasn’t really listening to me and he was eager to get back on a plane and back to the Hulu show.”

Ray J's account differs from the version of events offered by Kim, who celebrated the retrieval of a second sex tape on The Kardashians.

“So Kanye flew home last night, and he came back this morning. I want to show you guys what he got me. He got me all of the sex tape back,” she told her family in a scene from the show.

“He flew home, and he got the computer it was on and the hard drive. He met with Ray J at the airport, and he got it all back for me.”

These days, of course, Kim and Kanye are divorced, and she's in a serious relationship with Pete Davidson.

We're sure that Kim appreciated Kanye's retrieval of the laptop, but it wasn't enough to earn him a second chance, as he had probably hoped.

In a separate interview, Ray J insisted that it was Kim who released the tape in the first place with the hope of boosting her public profile,

Kim says that's not true and insists that the footage was leaked against her will.

Whatever the case, hopefully, the 15-year saga of Kim Kardashian Superstar has finally come to an end.