Pete Davidson Gets Tattoo Honoring Kim Kardashian's Kids: Is Kanye Right to Be Pissed?

At this point, it feels like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating for a pretty long time.

But the fact of the matter is, they've only been together for about six months.

The lovebirds met when Kim hosted SNL back in October, and they've been inseparable ever since.

Even so ... six months is only six months.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian in D.C.

Most people would agree that that's too soon for any major commitments, especially since Kim's first priority in all of this is the emotional stability of her four children, who are probably still reeling from her divorce from Kanye West.

Kanye, of course, has been awful to these two throughout their relationship, stalking Kim, harassing Pete, and generally acting like a world-class d-bag.

But when it comes to Pete's latest gesture, Ye's fury might, for once, be fully justified.

Kim's kid's tattoo

It seems that Davidson got the initials of Kim's children tattooed on his neck.

Now, as far as we can tell, Pete gets a tattoo in honor of just about every minor event in his life.

So he probably didn't hesitate to get a series of tiny letters inked on his neck as a gesture of his commitment to his girlfriend's family.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian on a Date

But while this might have been a decision that Pete arrived at lightly, a lot of people who were on his side have been highly critical of the tattoo, noting that it could serve to seriously confuse Kim's kids, who are already going through a lot at the moment.

One such critic is comedian D.L. Hughley.

Hughley was previously critical of Kanye and appeared to be 100 percent Team Pete -- but he draws the line at getting the kids involved.

DL Hughley Photo

“I think it’s his body, it’s his woman, [but] those are Kanye [West’s] kids. That would piss me off,” Hughley told TMZ this week.

“The father’s alive, he’s a good father, he’s taking care of these kids. I don’t understand [what] that’s all about,” he continued.

“It’s none of my business, but if you tattoo my kids’ name on your neck, I’d have something to say about it.”

Pete Davidson on the Runway

Pete's had the public on his side for most of this saga, but getting a tatt honoring Kim's kids after just six months of dating?

That's a rare misstep for Pete -- and a relatively big one, at that.

As for the rumors about Kim and Pete getting married, they received a major boost this week thanks to an exchange that took place on the Kardashians Hulu series.  

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the Met Gala 2022

"I don't think they're going to wait too long to get married," Kris Jenner remarked to friend Simon Huck and Phil Riportella after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement.

"He already knew that they were trying for a baby," Kim chimed in.

"To me, a baby you're stuck for life. Marriages come and go, no offense guys. Take it from me," she added.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on Instagram

Clearly, Kim was having a laugh at her own expense, but some fans think her next comment might have been entirely serious:

"I believe in love, that's why hopefully there will be just one more wedding for me, fourth time's the charm," Kim jokes.

Yes, despite three strikes, it seems that Kim is willing to give marriage another shot.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Together

And given how smitten she is with Pete, we wouldn't be surprised if there are wedding bells in her very near future.

After all, the guy already got a neck tattoo honoring her kids, so you know he's not afraid of commitment!

