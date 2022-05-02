Ms. Juicy Hospitalized; Little Women: Atlanta Co-Stars Ask for Prayers

Shirlene King Pearson, a veteran reality star known as Ms. Juicy on Lifetime’s Little Women: Atlanta, is in the intensive care unit (ICU) after being rushed to the hospital late last week.

We aren't privy to many further details at the moment.

"At this time Ms. Juicy is stabilized in the ICU," read a statement on Friday that was posted to Pearson's Instagram account.

"The family is thankful for all the prayers and are asking for you to respect their privacy at this time."

Concluded this message:

"Please continue to keep Ms. Juicy in your prayers. We will keep you updated with any changes."

As far as insiders who spoke to TMZ about the situation could say, Ms. Juicy had actually been eating well and focusing on her health over the last two years or so.

These sources were unaware of any pressing health concerns facing the 50-year old.

Pearson initially came on board served Little Women: Atlanta as a guest star back when the series premiered in 2016.

She was later promoted to a full-time costar in the second season and has maintained that status through the most recent sixth season, which kicked off in early 2021.

This sixth season began with the cast paying tribute to former star Ashley "Minnie" Ross, who died in a fatal car accident in April 2020.

"So much has changed after we began filming this season of Little Women: Atlanta," said Pearson, who was especially close with Ross, early on the premiere.

Ms. Juicy, the self-proclaimed, Queen of Atlanta, rose to popularity via such catchphrases as "Jesus Take the Wheel," and "It's Ms. Juicy Baby."

Her viral moments have blown up across social media, with countless memes being created over the years from her beloved quips, reactions and references.

Following the news of Juicy's hospitalization, Amanda Salinas, one of the ailing star's colleagues on Little Women: Atlanta, shared a post asking for prayers for her friend.

“Prayers for Ms Juicy #yougotthis #youwillpullthrough," Salinas wrote over the weekend.

Terra Jolé (of Little Women: LA) also sent well wishes to Ms Juicy, writing onliine:

“[Ms Juicy] needs prayers right now!! Praying for a fast and heathy recovery.”

Ms. Juicy was previously hospitalized in February 2020 after trying to breakup a physical altercation between two of her co-stars.

During the fracas, her face was slashed by a glass and she injured her foot. A CAT scan was administered in the emergency room and Ms. Juicy also received stitches.

We'll continue to update this story with more news as it breaks regarding Ms. Juicy.

And we'll continue to keep her in our thoughts.