Michelle Young Blasts Break-Up Reports: I Love Nayte Olukoya! Leave Us Alone!

Michelle Young has pretty strong words for all the speculators.

She really hopes they're listening closely.

And she prays they take her message seriously.

The former Bachelorette, who got engaged to Nayte Olukoya on her season's finale in December and who hasn't said a lot about their relationship since, simply had to share a post on her Instagram Stories on Monday, May 30.

What choice did she have, considering the chatter out there about her allegedly failed engagement?

“OK, I typically don’t come on here and address these types of things, but because I received SO many messages about it … There is a video circulating of me on a rooftop this weekend and I’m not wearing my engagement ring,” Young said via a series of selfie videos.

"To the person who is paying close enough attention to catch that moment, you also have to be paying close enough attention to see one of my good friends briefly remove my engagement ring to try it on.

"And then place it back on my finger.”

Young and Olukoya confirmed about a week after their engagement that they'd be getting married in the near future.

They haven't set a wedding date just yet, but that doesn't mean they don't have every intention of walking down the aisle together.

“Just a friendly reminder that Nayte and I, we are human beings, not a zoo exhibit,” Young added on her Story.

“Not to mention, videoing somebody without them knowing is creepy! It’s not cool!”

Hard to argue with any of that, wouldn't you say?

Prior to meeting Olukoya, Young competed for Matt James’ affections on The Bachelor Season 25 in 2021.

She advanced it to the final three, but parted ways with James after an emotional breakup.

As detailed previously, however, Young bounced back in a big way by finding true love with Olukoya on her own run as the series lead.

In February, meanwhile, Olukoya told Us Weekly that he and the fifth-grade teacher are “definitely feeling it all out” in terms of where to live and when to get married.

“We like to make sure that we’re always making very calculated decisions, we’re always looking at all of our options,” explained the Texas resident, who had been making plans to move to Young’s home state of Minnesota.

As for the couple's eventual nuptials?

Said Olukoya on this pressing topic:

“We were really talking about the [summer] season.

"But what I can say is we both have so many friends and family members and just people that we would want to be part of that day, so a pandemic wedding is not something that we’re really looking at.”