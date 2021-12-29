Nayte Olukoya and Michelle Young: Take THIS, Haters! Our Wedding is on the Way!

Nayte Olukoya and Michelle Young sound ready to defy the odds.

The most recent Bachelorette and her chosen suitor are very much aware of what people are saying about them.

They know there are probably betting pools out there, taking off on when, exactly, this reality TV-based couple will split up.

That's what happens to basically ALL men and women who partner up on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, right?

Yes.

But not every single one of them, Michelle and Nayte would likely point out.

"We're so excited to start our life together," Young told People Magazine this week in her latest interview about her fiancé and their romantic journey.

"The show only lasts so long. Now it's done and we're just two people madly in love, going down the road," Olukoya added.

On the December 21 season finale of The Bachelorette, Young looked past Nayte's hesitance to fully express himself and followed her heart.

Olukoya then got down on one knee and proposed.

"I want to let you know that I am completely prepared, willing and ready to make sure that you are always chosen first, seen now, today and tomorrow and for the rest of our lives," he told the series lead.

"I love you, Michelle."

This all sounds great and all -- but we've heard it before, right?

This is the sort of thing every newly-engaged couple says after a Bachelorette season concludes.

And yet:

Nayte previously said he and Young may get married as soon as this summer, something both he and Michelle reiterated in this new sit-down with People.

"The planning is picking up speed," Young told the publication of her upcoming nuptials, adding:

"No shade to anybody who wants a long engagement, but that's not us. We're like, cool, you're my person, I'm your person. We're ready!"

Olukoya is planning a move to Young's native Minnesota, too, despite his unwillingness to make this committment during the season itself.

Those episodes were filmed many months ago, though, remember.

"I'm looking forward to packing up and seeing what Minnesota is like," Nayte said to People, making it extremely clear where he stands these days:

"I'm all in. And I'm excited! We are both leaning towards a summertime wedding."

It doesn't sound as though the wedding will be this tandem's final stop, either.

Let's talk about starting a family, shall we?

"We want 10 kids," Young told People with a laugh. "I'm kidding, but I do want him to myself for a little bit."

Added her husband-to-be, unfazed by this remark:

"We want to travel around, just be Michelle and Nayte right now.

"But the kids will come!"