Abbie Duggar: Yup, I'm Pregnant! And Due REALLY Soon!

The adorable cat is officially out of the bag.

And a bun is officially in the oven.

On Sunday, Abbie Duggar put an end to the speculation and shared a pair of photos on Instagram.

They each featured the mother of one cradling her stomach while cradling a very clear and precious baby bump.

Yup. SHE'S PREGNANT!

"To the little girl who calls me Mommy and our little boy due in late summer, I’ll love you forever!" wrote Abbie on Mother's Day, confirming the news we had been waiting to hear for awhile now.

Ever since December, we had heard rumblings that Abbie and her husband, John Duggar, were expecting their second child.

This is the first time the couple itself has confirmed the blessed news, however.

Abbie and John are already parents to a daughter named Grace.

Late last year, astute Reddit users noticed that Abbie's Pinterest account included a board titled “Pink or Blue,” which her mom, Cheryl Burnett, also followed.

At the time, Abbie also Liked a number of baby announcement ideas.

It appeared she had her heart set on a bumblebee theme for a possible baby shower because she pinned a piñata that had “What Will Baby Bee” etched on it, along with an invitation card idea that read as follows:

“Welcome to our growing hive, where the ‘buzz’ is all about whether Baby Smith will ‘bee’ a boy or a girl!”

As you can see above, Abbie is very far along.

She and her husband exchanged vows back in November 2018 in the former's hometown of Ada, Oklahoma.

The bridal party included Jana Duggar, while Abbie donned a grown from Renee's Bridal in Kentuckyy.

Abbie walked down the aisle with her father (in front of 1,000 of their guests at a Baptist church) and the newlyweds told Us Weekly afterward:

“It all felt so special."

They added at the time:

"Every moment was just as we planned and dreamed.

"The opening song Holy Ground that invited the Lord’s presence to the wedding and our marriage was a very special moment to us."

The spouses love “serving the Lord together,” John said back then, adding: “We love missions and we want to spend our life doing that as much as we can.”

Since this special ceremony, Abbie and John have welcomed their daughter... and also survived a plane crash!

In January, the husband and wife broke their silence after John David (a licensed pilot) crashed his Piper PA-30 plane into a Waverly, Tennessee, field after running out of fuel on October 29, 2021, according to an accident report.

Frightening stuff.

Especially because Grace was on board.

“An emergency landing or any kind of plane crash is a scary thing, but it’s exactly what pilots are trained for,” the couple wrote via Instagram.

“We are so thankful for God’s protection, as we all walked away without injuries when this happened last October.

"We so appreciate the love and care so many have expressed toward us!”

Congratulations to the spouses on the impending arrival of their son!