Kim Cattrall Cites "Unwanted D-ck Pic" as Basis for Leaving Sex and the City

Kim Cattrall has made it as clearly as she possible can, on multiple occasions in the past:

She is done with Sex and the City.

Way back in 2017, Cattrall turned down the chance to reprise her role as Samantha Jones in a third movie for this franchise, emphasizing at the tiime that she isn't close to long-time co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

At. All.

"We've never been friends," Cattrall told Piers Morgan back then, adding:

"We've been colleagues and in some ways it's a very healthy place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal."

Cattrall simply said almost five years ago she has made "an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another," and even said she'd have no problem if the franchise cast another actress as Samantha.

Pretty fair and reasonable, right?

Now, meanwhile, the actress has explained her decision in a bit more detail.

Speaking to Variety for a cover story this month, Cattrall said the storyline for Samantha in the aforementioned third film's script didn't show the character progressing in any meaningful way.

In the movie, which was never made, Samantha was reportedly set to received unwanted “d-ck pics” from Brady, Miranda’s 14-year-old son.

“Why can’t Samantha, who owns her p.r. company -- maybe she had to sell it because of financial woes?

"Two-thousand eight was tough. Some people are still recovering. She had to sell it to some guy who’s wearing a hoodie, and that’s the dilemma she has,” Cattrall said to this outlet, critiquing the original storyline.

Continued the star, who has called Parker out on numerous occasions for being disingenuous:

“I mean, that’s a scenario that was kind of off the top of one of my reps’ heads, and I thought, ‘That’s a great idea.’"

Cattrall was so adament that she was done playing Samantha that she toold Variety no one contacted her about coming on board "And Just Like That," the polarizing HBO Max revival that debuted a few months ago.

“I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media," Cattrall now says.

The producers made the right call, though, because the actress would never have considered a role in the new series.

“Everything in me went, ‘I’m done,’ ” she recalled of ending the second movie. “

"That’s a no. It’s powerful to say no. It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough.

"I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear."

In the revival, Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw exchanges texts with Samantha, who has supposedly moved to London.

Cattrall -- who has roles on Queer as Folk and How I Met Your Father -- says it's "odd" for her character to sort of still be around in the lives of Carrie and company... and yet for the acterss herself to be SO over the series itself.

But she has no regrets.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that really the greatest compliment I could have as an actor is to be missed,” Cattrall told Variety, adding that she hasn't watched the revival.