Leah Messer Shocks Fans on Instagram: She Looks Like a Different Person!

Leah Messer has been on a hell of a winning streak in recent months.

After some dark years in which she publicly endured addiction, two divorces, and a very ugly custody battle, Leah is back on top in a big way.

These days, Messer is dating Jaylan Mobley, and to say the relationship is going well would be a massive understatement.

In fact, Jaylan recently bought Leah a house, which is a pretty major commitment, especially for a couple that's been together for less than a year.

But Leah and Jaylan seem so blissfully happy that fans aren't even concerned about the breakneck speed with which they're zipping past the usual relationship milestones.

It doesn't seem like there's any truth to the rumors that Leah and Jaylan are secretly married.

However, it's quite evident that both of these lovebirds are in it for the long haul.

Leah and Jaylan have already started the long process of moving into their new home, and they've been sharing updates on Instagram.

"Unpacking after moving be like..." Leah captioned a recent Story about the big move.

On Reddit, fans were quick to comment on Leah's appearance.

Usually that's not a good thing.

But in this case, the redditors were mostly full of praise about Ms. Messer's slightly different look.

"She looks so amazing and healthy here," one person wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

"She looks sooo good with some weight on her," another added.

"She put some weight on, which makes her look awesome! She fine now!" a third chimed in.

That last one is a little insulting, as it suggests that Leah wasn't "fine" before, but we're sure the commenter's heart was in the right place.

And of course, there were some folks who felt the need to exaggerate, going so far as to declare Leah unrecognizable.

"Her face looks a billion times different. Not bad at all, just different," one of these people wrote.

"This looks like a completely different person," another observed.

We wouldn't take it quite that far.

But yes, Leah is looking very happy and healthy these days.

In recent weeks, there have been rumors that Leah is pregnant with Jaylan's baby, but these reports seem to be based on nothing other than unflattering comments about her physique.

Of course it's possible that she's expecting, but she would probably prefer it if everyone -- especially the people who call themselves her fans -- would stop scrutinizing her midsection in search of a tell-tale bump.

In all likelihood, Leah is just happier than she's been in years, and that joy is reflected in her appearance.

Given how much she's been through in the past, Happy Leah might be a relatively new phenomenon.

And we can see why fans are so excited for this upswing in her life.

But this is one of those times when we feel compelled to remind everyone that reality stars are people too.

So when commenting on their appearance, maybe we should all just stick to compliments, and keep any pregnancy speculation to ourselves!