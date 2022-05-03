Kailia Posey, Former Toddlers and Tiaras Star, Dead at 16

Tragedy has struck the world of reality television.

On Tuesday, we learned that Kailia Posey -- a beauty pageant contestant best known for her appearances on Toddlers and Tiaras -- passed away after some kind of incident in Las Vegas.

She was 16 years old.

This shocking news was broken by Posey's mother, who wrote the following this morning in Facebook:

"I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."

No further details regarding Posey's passing have been made public.

Both TMZ and The Sun, however, cited the aforementioned city and something awful that transpired there involving Kailia Posey.

Posey was a star on Toddlers and Tiaras, which ran from 2009 through 2013 on TLC and which chronicled the lives of young girls just staring out in the beauty pageant circuit.

The series is best known for introducing viewers to Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, a cast member who went on to anchor her own spinoff and who is now a cast member on her mom's spinoff.

But Pose was also a prominent player on the program.

She won numerous pageants and continues to compete on stage through her childhood and teenage years.

Back during Posey's run on the show, her mom described her then-10-year-old daughter as a "cuddling puppy and a spicy little monkey," addiing on an old episode:

"When Kailia was younger, and she was three, she started doing pageants and she's a prop when she hits that stage.

"She'll say she's nervous but once she hits that stage she's a pro.

"I don't know anybody that's competition for Kailia."

Whiile we await more information on just what led to this tragedy, fans have taken to social media in order to mourn Kailia Posey.

"Thank you for being someone to look up to Kailia. Rest in peace," someone wrote on her Instagram page, for example.

Added another user:

"You’ll be missed. Rest easy pretty girl. My heart is absolutely shattered. I love and miss you forever... fly high Kailia."

In January, Posey announced online that she was planning to compete as Miss Washington Teen USA.

The competition took place in Februay.

As she grew up, Posey also took an interest in body contortion and launched an Instagram account solely for that hobby.

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Kailia Posey. May she rest in peace.