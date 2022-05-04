Kailia Posey Death Investigation Underway: What Happened to the Toddlers & Tiaras Star?

We have an update on the tragic death of Kailia Posey.

As previously reported, the former Toddlers and Tiaras star died this weekend at the very young age of 16.

The horrible news was confirmed by Posey's mother on Facebook, who wrote the following:

"I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."

According to initial reports, Posey passed away after some kind of incident in Las Vegas.

However, this is increasingly appearing to have NOT been the case.

The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office has told People Magazine that a multi-agency investigation related to the death of the former TLC star.

Elsewhere, while Washington State Patrol could not formally announce the identify the subject of its death investigation -- because the individual is a juvenile -- it did tell this same publication that it is involved in an ongoing death investigation.

Said Washington State Patrol Public Information Officer Trooper Jacob Kennett:

"Yesterday on May 2 at about 1:26 p.m., Washington State Patrol was called to assist Whatcom Sheriff's department to assist in a death investigation involving a minor at Birch Bay State Park."

This is the only information we have at this time.

No cause of death has been confirmed.

Posey appeared on the aforementioned TLC reality series alongside her mother numerous times throughout its run from 2009 to 2013.

When she was five years old, Posey competed in the California Tropic Arizona pageant and became one of Toddlers and Tiaras’ most well-known cast member when a face she pulled during an interview became a popular reaction GIF (below) on social media.

“When Kailia was younger, when she was 3, she started doing pageants,” her mom said during one of their Toddlers and Tiaras episodes.

“She’s a pro when she hits that stage. She’ll say she’s nervous but once she hits that stage she’s a pro. She’s gonna beat you, every time."

Posey continued to compete in pageants after her brief run on the program.

In January, she announced she was competing in Miss Washington Teen USA in February.

"One word. Thankful," she captioned a post on Instagram in regard to this event.

On Sunday, meanwhile, Posey launched an Instagram account dedicated to showing off her contortion skills, uploading a photo of herself in a colorful, red outfit at the time.

Not long after news of Posey's passing went viral, her best friend, a young woman named Biancha, paid tribute to Kailia online.

"To my beautiful best friend, I'll love you forever and ever," Biancha captioned a carousel of throwback photos and videos of the pals together.

"You were an amazing, beautiful person inside and out.

"Words cannot explain how painful this is, not only to me but all of the people that love you."

Biancha then reminisced about her special times with Kailia: from rehearsing together for the Ms. Teen Washington pageant... to taking a trip to Jamaica.

"I love you," she wrote, concluding:

"I wish I could've done something. You are in my prayers. I will miss you forever and always. Rest in paradise Kailia Posey."

Along with her mother, Posey is survived by her father and her brother.

UPDATE: The family now tells TMZ that Posey took her own life, releasing a statement that reads as follows...

Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life.

Simply devastating.