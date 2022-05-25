Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar Purchase Gorgeous New Home in New City

Very recently, Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar sold their home, leaving behind the house that they bought in 2019.

Though the timing aligns closely with Josh's sentencing hearing, the reason for the move more mundane -- it's for Derick's new job.

Now, Derick has been sworn in as an attorney, and the Dillards have their new home.

Jill is showing off the upgrades that they have made to their new house.

"Today was a great day!" Derick wrote on Instagram last week.

"I was sworn in as a licensed attorney in the state of Arkansas," he announced.

Derick gave a special shout-out to "my lovely bride, @jillmdillard who has been there for me through it all. I am eternally grateful."

This week, Jill gave her fans and followers a virtual tour of their home, including some upgrades.

Obviously, it was part of some sort of deal that likely got her a discount for the work done on the home.

While some of these before-and-after photos look like a sad, monochromatic downgrade to our eyes, presumably it was what Jill and Derick wanted.

"We are so excited to show y’all a sneak peek of our new house!!" Jill wrote.

"We knew we wanted to make a few changes to the new place to update it + add some personal touches," she explained.

"So," Jill continued, "we scouted around and found someone to help us!"

It is of course a relief to hear that a pregnant Jill was not repainting or replacing cabinets in a new house or breathing in paint fumes.

Instead, they found a company "to turn our kitchen (+ a couple bedrooms) into a dream!!"

Of course, Jill gave the company and its employees rave reviews after they helped move a fridge, matched paint colors to trim, and painted an extra wall.

It is a little heartbreaking to see the vibrantly painted walls -- one a breathtaking cobalt, another a bold aubergine -- turned the private residence equivalent of "landlord white."

Similarly, the countertops look newer but not necessarily better. A fine installation, but a less bold choice and with less character than the cabinetry that it replaced.

But, as we said, this must have been what Jill and Derick wanted. It's their house, after all.

As for more details, the new family home is 2,450 square feet and located in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, which is pretty much exactly what you want if you're about to welcome a third child.

Despite its decent size, they purchased the home for $385,000 -- a testament to how varied the real estate market can be by location.

Derick's new job is at the Adair County Clerk's office. That's a good stepping stone for a potentially lengthy law career.

Technically, that is located on the Arkansas-Oklahoma state line, but his commute will "only" be about 40 minutes -- shaving off a cool half hour from his current distance.

Meanwhile, they will still be 45 minutes away from Jim Bob and Michelle, unfortunately.