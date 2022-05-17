Jenelle Evans Slams Kailyn Lowry: You're Just a Dumb, Salty B-tch!

For the past couple of years, the Teen Mom feud that's dominated headlines has been the one between Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus.

But now, an older beef has resurfaced, and if you're a longtime fan of the franchise, then we probably don't need to tell you that Kail and Jenelle Evans have a very messy history together.

Jenelle got fired from Teen Mom 2 back in 2019, but she's stuck close to the drama whenever possible.

Her reasons for this are likely plentiful, and they include boredom and an intense desire to be re-cast on the show that made her rich and famous.

So when DeJesus threw an "anti-Kail" party and invited Jenelle, Evans happily dropped everything to join the festivities.

MTV cameras were there, and Evans no doubt hopes that this would be her opportunity to appear on Teen Mom 2 for the first time in three years.

It's unclear if Jenelle was filmed during her time at Bri's house, but our guess would be that she won't make it into the final cut of the episode that will center around DeJesus' party.

Still, she's doing her best to insinuate herself into the ongoing feud between Bri and Kail, as it's the first time in years that Jenelle has experienced anything close to real relevance.

As the party was taking place, Bri and her guests created numerous social media posts, largely with the goal of mocking and taunting Kail.

Lowry's best friend, Bone Estrada, clapped back at these attacks on Kail, and now, it seems that she's in the midst of a heated feud with Jenelle.

"First off y'all know all you did was talk about Kail...y'all are literally obsessed," Bone wrote.

Usually when people use words like "obsessed," they're being hyperbolic -- but that might really be an accurate description in this case.

"Imagine flying out to celebrate someone you 'hate' so embarrassing," Estrada added, alongside a photo of Evans at the airport.

"Invite me to the next party so I can give y'all the ass beating y'all need so badly," Bone continued.

Estrada also responded to posts in which Kail's enemies declared that the case was "closed."

"Case dismissed not close you weird ass b-tches," she wrote.

Never one to pass up an opportunity to stir up some new drama, Jenelle promptly clapped back at Bone.

"First off what kind of nickname is Bone?" Evans asked on Instagram.

"Second.. sweetheart you have no idea how the law works. You can't get restraining orders because b--tches are salty," Evans continued.

"Third...you're the one threatening to beat asses.. we all can take one out on you so stfu you look dumb. Freedom of speech is a b-tch isn't it?" she asked.

Kail probably won't be filing any restraining orders against her oddly virulent haters, but that doesn't mean that Jenelle is any sort of expert on the law.

Getting arrested a bunch of times doesn't make you a lawyer.

Of course, this is a win-win for Jenelle who only stands to benefit igniting another feud with Kail and her friends.

Jenelle has been unemployed for years, and insiders claim she and husband David Eason are flat broke, which makes sense, considering neither of them has worked since 2019.

Jenelle launched an OnlyFans page last week, despite previous vows to never do so.

David followed suit, after years of mocking other "celebrities" who have joined the site, which is a good indication of how desperate these two are.

So it makes sense that Jenelle is seizing this opportunity to involve herself in Teen Mom 2 drama, as she probably thinks this is her best opportunity to get back on the show.

Of course, she'll still have to convince MTV that she's anything other than a massive liability -- and that's an uphill battle if ever there was one.