Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Release Wedding Pics: It's Legit This Time!

On Sunday, May 15, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were married ... like, for real, this time.

The "wedding" that they held more than a month earlier wasn't so much a false report as a mistake on the couple's part. This time, they had the paperwork.

Kourtney is now showing off photos from the nuptials, and the pics totally line up with their whole romance thus far.

That is: they have very Gen X vibes, they're reasonably cool, they're lovey-dovey, and they're a little bit horny.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared some black-and-white glimpses at their nuptials -- including a lowrider convertible.

Travis wore an all-black tuxedo that matched the Cadillac.

Kourtney was sporting a white dress that was cut unusually short, at the knees, along with a gorgeous veil.

While many aspects of Kourtney and Travis' love story have been ... unorthodox, they stuck to certain traditions.

For one thing, when they drove off, their car was sporting a handwritten "Just Married" sign like millions of others have for generations.

The vehicle included a number of empty cans on strings, which you mostly just see on cartoons. Such a cute touch.

Kourtney's grandmother and Travis' father were there for the nuptials.

What's really interesting is that, even though this is not their first time at the altar, it also won't be their last.

They are already reportedly planning a larger wedding -- one that will take place in Italy.

Some people are so anxious about having a wedding that they choose to elope -- for just one wedding.

Many consider wedding planning such a stressful event that they almost reconsider going through it.

Kourtney and Travis are planning a third ceremony for one continuous relationship ... so they clearly feel differently.

The first time was a mix-up, pure and simple.

After Travis performed at the Grammy Awards (he is, in addition to Kourtney's new husband, also something of a musician), the pair went to a Vegas wedding chapel.

There, officiated by an Elvis impersonator, the two held a wedding ceremony ... one that was photographed and widely reported upon.

It turned out, however, that there was no marriage certificate issued.

Las Vegas is considered something of a "fast lane" when it comes to the process of getting legally married, but you do need a valid marriage license.

Clark County had no record of any such documentation, which must come before the ceremony. Therefore, it was more of a rehearsal.

What's interesting is that reports of this missing piece of paperwork came out almost immediately.

We ourselves reported this conflicting narrative mere hours after the would-be nuptials took place.

Kourtney did not actually acknowledge that the wedding wasn't legally binding until a couple of days later.

It is widely believed that Kourtney and Travis did not realize that they did not have all of their ducks in a row when they tied the knot in Vegas.

Perhaps the venue believed that they had the right paperwork, or were simply too taken aback by their celebrity status to turn them down.

Either way, this sounds like it must have been embarrassing for the two of them. Whoops, not married!

This time, however, all reports say that their marriage is legal and binding.

The lawfully wedded spouses don't need to have a ceremony in Italy, but perhaps it's what they want.

Or maybe it's what Kris Jenner wants -- for herself, and for the family's Hulu series.