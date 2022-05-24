Farrah Abraham Threatens to Adopt Ukrainian Orphans

Over the years, the world has heard a lot of ominous plans from Farrah Abraham.

Some would see her do irreparable harm to the world through politics. Others would mean ruin on a more personal level.

It has now been three months since Russia launched its brutal invasion of Ukraine, and not even Farrah is unmoved by the suffering of the Ukrainian people.

Unfortunately, Farrah is now threatening to try to adopt a Ukrainian child. Please stop.

The war crimes that have unfolded in Ukraine have extended beyond massacres and other cruelties of war.

"Genocide" is not hyperbole, it is a warning cry issued by numerous human rights groups and by Ukraine's own president.

Among them has been sexual assault inflicted by Russian occupation forces, including mercenaries, upon Ukrainian civilians -- including children.

So Farrah was not wrong when she warned of "rapists" and Russian forces "sexually assaulting babies, youth, and elderly."

While the Teen Mom OG villain is often mistaken or even confused about news reports, the physical evidence left in ransacked homes and piles of naked corpses speaks for itself.

Farrah affirmed that Ukraine is "stronger than all of Russia," and that "no Ukrainian deserves to be tortured for being who they are or where they live."

Farrah also took things further than simply reporting upon the atrocities committed by Putin's forces.

"I will adopt Ukrainian children," Farrah wrote on Monday, May 23.

This is an ominous line, not only because of Farrah's lack of qualifications, but also because she is not alone.

First and foremost, Farrah is prone to unhinged ranting, unstable behavior, and racist outbursts.

Not "racially charged" comments, not "insensitive" statements, not any other euphemism to mask the rot of white supremacy -- racist.

Farrah has done this on reality TV cameras. She has done this on social media, effectively tattling on herself. It's who she is.

While some aspects of Farrah's behavior may stem from cognitive impairment ...

(We are of course referring to her pattern of speech and her difficulty in understanding certain topics, neither of which are her fault)

... Being hateful or racist is not a disability or an illness, it is a malicious choice.

Being raised by Farrah cannot have been easy on 13-year-old Sophia, who arguably has it worse than many children of narcissistic parents because she is also homeschooled.

The best that one can realistically say about Farrah's parenting is that she's not the worst mother from the Teen Mom franchise.

But as long as Jenelle Evans exists, that's such a low bar that failing to pass over it should literally be a crime.

So no, Farrah should not raise a Ukrainian child, or any others. Some have speculated that she's not really planning to, but is just trying to generate publicity.

Normally we would simply condemn someone for exploiting a crisis to make a few headlines for themselves.

But in this case, it would actually be best if this is an impulsive PR statement and not a declaration of her true intentions. Those kids have suffered enough.

Even if we ignore who Farrah is, we must also acknowledge that there is an ugly history of human trafficking under the guise of humanitarian adoptions.

War zones can allow thousands of children to slip through the cracks and simply disappear, even if they still have living families.

In particular, American evangelicals have a grim reputation for doing this over the decades, leading to ruined lives and intense mistrust when the next crisis comes around.