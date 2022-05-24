Kristin Cavallari (Kind Of) Reacts to Jay Cutler Cheating Scandal

Over the course of a 12-year NFL career, Jay Cutler was known as an erratic passer.

Case in point: The quarterback having twice led the league in interceptions, on his way to a total of 160 passes thrown to the wrong team across stops in Denver, Chicago and Miami.

These days, however?

Cutler is under extreme fire for his apparently erratic behavior when it comes to the wrong woman.

As previously reported on The Hollywood Gossip, Cutler allegedly went on a recent vacation with his kids... and a pal, his pal's wife and that couple's children as well.

“The husband and Jay are good friends and also neighbors," an insider told In Touch Weekly, prior to dropping the following bombshell:

"Their kids are all friends. While they were on the trip, Jay was hooking up with his wife."

This report went on to claim that Cutler's friend found out about the affair and "confronted" the retired signal caller.

Cutler and the unnamed woman had supposedly been “hooking up for a long time," according to the source, which is why Cutler's friend is "pissed off."

Which makes sense to us!

We'd be pissed off if we were this guy, too!

The former professional football player hasn't yet commented on the scandal, but his betrayed friend reportedlyy reached out to Jay's famous ex-wife, Kristin Cavallari, to tell her about Cutler's misdeeds.

"She just wants to distance herself from all of this," the tabloid wrote of Cavallari's reaction.

Cavallari and Cutler share children Camden Jack, Saylor James and Jaxon Wyatt.

They announced their separation in April 2020 after 10 years together.

In her divorce filing that month, Cavallari accused her estranged husband of “such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper” and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the basis for their breakup.

Accusations of infidelity followed Cutler around shortly after this firing, although the ex-couple issued an amicable statement at the time.

It read as follows:

With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce.

We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart.

We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.