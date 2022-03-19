Briana DeJesus: Once and for All... I DID NOT SLEEP WITH CHRIS LOPEZ!

Briana DeJesus has fired yet another salvo in her war of words against Kailyn Lowry.

The Teen Mom 2 co-stars and combatants have been going at it for years, ever since DeJesus got romantically involved with Kailyn's ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

Ever since then?

Lowry and DeJesus have been in a feud, seemingly culminating last summer when Kailyn sued Briana for defamation of character.

She did so after DeJesus gave an interview in which she addressed Lowry's arrest for domestic violence, talking to Celebuzz about Kailyn allegedly punching two-time baby daddy Chris Lopez because he gave their first son a haircut.

According to Lowry, Briana purposely lied in this interrview.

Referring to her foe, Kailyn's legal papers from last year state that defendant "asserted that Lowry physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry's sons, and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez's mother."

Kailyn says this information is false -- and that Briana has been spreading lies about her in order to harm her reputation.

Viewers saw Briana learn out about the lawsuit on the Teen Mom 2 season premiere this month... before things got even uglier between her and Kailyn when DeJesus decided to sit down with Lopez for his podcast.

In response to this decision, Lowry actually quit the show.

So there you have it.

Now, you're caught up on all this drama.

In a new statement to Celebuzz, meanwhile, DeJesus opened up on Friday about Lowry, defending herself from any speculation out there linking her to Lopez.

"While she went ahead and filed this ridiculously frivolous lawsuit against me -- and has continued to pursue it to the full extent -- I have continued to take the high road," said Briana.

"I was never her friend before the show...

"I didn't break girl code."

DeJesus then spelled things out as clearly as she could.

"Once and for all - no, I never slept with Chris, regardless of what Kail wants to keep intimating," she added.

"I have no interest in him in that [friendly] manner and never did."

DeJesus proceeed to accuse her colleague of painting her "as some type of harlot," emphasizing she won't be slut-shamed -- before essentially doing that exact thing to Kailyn for having "three different baby daddies.

Including one who still tried "to get busy in the WaWa parking lot."

(If you'll recall, Lowry once said that Marroquin tried to sleep withh her in a WaWa parking lot, alleging that she turned down these advances.)

"At least I am not afraid to air my life out on TV," Briana went on, citing Lowry walking away from MTV this week.

"Kail can't even confront her demons on TV as the second they arise she pulls the plug and refuses to film."

Indeed, following the latest episode of the program, and DeJesus doing that podcast with Lopez, Lowry Tweeted:

"I *believe* I’m not in tonight’s episode tonight - I believe there are 5-6 episodes I'm not on #teenmom. Also - this was by choice - was just letting y'all know."

Kailyn is seeking compensation for damages from Brian, along with attorney fees.

According to The Sun, there's a hearing set for March 29 to determine whether the case will be dismissed.

Concluded DeJesus:

"I refuse to be a victim of her abuse any longer though and will not stay silent.

"While I could sue her for her actions and continued lies about me, my lawyer and I believe in the first amendment.

"If she wants to continue to make a complete a------ out of herself we will let her and she can be judged in the court of public opinion."