Amy Roloff Delivers Really Bad News About Pumpkin Season

Amy Roloff has some pretty awful news to share.

At least as far as Little People, Big World fans are concerned.

The mother of four got involved late last week in the ongoing feud between her ex-husband and one of her kids, Zach.

As you might have read about, Matt Roloff put a portion of his farm up for sale several days ago -- he's asking $4 million for 16 acres of the land.

"It's time to move toward the next season of life," wrote the reality star along with this announcement.

Matt purchased Amy's share of this property back in 2019 and has hinted for awhile that he's yearning to retire in the near future.

This, of course, is his perogative.

However, Roloff's decision to sell at this time, along with further explanation he offered to Instagram followers last week, has stirred up the sort of controversy almost never seen before among members of this famous family.

After making his original announcement, Matt admitted online that his "ultimate hope was that the entire Roloff Farms property would stay in our family for generations to come."

Alas, he confessed to trying to sell it at different times to Zach and/or Jeremy, and...

"My twin boys decided not to consider working together toward a possible joint sale.

"Both of them (along with their growing families) had moved on to other interests and investments…. and even tho a substantial family discount and a “gift of equity” was offered ... they decided individually that the timing was not right for them to purchase a part of the farm at this time."

Is that true, though?

In a shocking rebuke of his father, Zach responded to this explanation by trashing Matt as cowardly and manipulative.

Tagging his father directly, Zach wrote "this post is extremely misguided and false," adding:

"My dad is manipulating the narrative right now before the season comes out."

Concluded the typically quiet and rarely confrontational Zach:

Once again like he has for most of his life not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others.

Dragging the family drama that he created and then manipulate the fan base to make himself come out okay.

This post his a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain.

So there's the background, folks. Please forgive the lengthy preamble.

Amy, for her part, jumped into the fray during an Instagram Live chat on Friday.

"It’s just a very sad situation, in my opinion, because this is personal to me…” Amy told fans when the subject came up.

“The business was part of our personal life so it will never just be business."

Does Matt deserve to make a profit off his hard work? Of course. But...

“You can’t treat those that are directly a part of your family, and assume -- because it’s business -- [they’re] like any other vendor," Amy continued.

"I’m not like any other vendor. My boys aren’t like any other vendor. These are your boys!"

Amy even acknowledged that Matt’s focus on the business has hurt the family over the years.

“Everything comes at a cost, and this has come at a big cost,” she told followers.

“But we will always all see it differently and that’s the unfortunate thing. But I feel for my boys.

"Something that they were brought up with didn’t happen in the way we thought it would."

As for the business itself?

This brings us back to the beginning and the aforementioned bad news.

“I anticipate this will be the last [pumpkin season]," Amy said in her chat, referring to the very popular tourist attraction Roloff Farms has become, along with its busiest time of the year.

She added that it will “feel weird” knowing that a “total stranger” will soon own a place that holds such a rich history of memories for her and her kids.

However, "you have to say goodbye," she reasoned. "You can’t go back.”