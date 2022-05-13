Amy Duggar BLASTS Family for Showing Any Support for Josh, Says Cousin Deserves "Ultimate Sentence"

Amy Duggar has never been one to hold back.

Not when it comes to her cousin.

Not in any way, not in any shape, not in any form.

The niece of Jim Bob Duggar, who has been estranged from her famous loved ones for years, has spoken out on numerous occasions ever since her cousin, Josh Duggar, got arrested last year on child sex abuse charges.

At one point, for example, Amy referred to Josh as an evil monster.

This is a hard classification to argue against... considering Josh was convicted in December of downloading sexually graphic photos and videos of children under 12 years old.

The father of seven has been in custody at a detention center in Arkansas ever since -- and he faces sentencing by a federal judge on May 25.

Ahead of this date and this decision by a federal judge, Amy has now let her voice heard once again.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Please do not send me the graphic/sick details of Josh Duggar’s case,” Amy wrote on social media this week, adding:

“Honestly I have to protect my mind and my heart from hearing/reading such disgusting material.

“Please let me remind you to be careful if you are interested in knowing the graphic details to protect your mind and heart also.

"You’ll just never be the same.”

According to at least one agent who raided Josh's workplace in 2019 and viewed some of the material Josh saved on his computer, the material discovered was among the worst footage he had ever seen.

Specifically, this agent honed in on a video that depicted the rape of an 18-month old.

Josh Duggar downloaded this and Josh Duggar watched it.

A jury of the former reality star's peers unanimously determined as much in December after a week-long trial.

As part of her Instagram Story on Friday, Amy continued:

“I will continue to shine a light in the most darkest areas. Please just pray that Josh Duggar will be given the ultimate sentence. 20 plus years.”

Along similar lines, the prosecution in Duggar's case asked a judge on Wednesday to sentence Duggar to multiple decades behind bars.

Conversely, Josh's defense team has asked the same judge to only order a five-year sentence.

To help make their case, these attorneys included notes from Anna Duggar and Michelle Duggar, both of whom showed support for their convicted husband/son.

“Joshua sees the best in people and is willing to walk alongside them to help make their dreams a reality,” reads Anna's letter, for example. “I ask that you consider reuniting us as a family again soon.”

In a statement to People Magazine, Amy expressed complete disdain at this sentiment.

"I don't think anyone would make the mistake of assuming I support my cousin," she told this publication. "I'm struggling to even find the words to express how angry I am."

Amy wasn't finished, either.

"I'm angry at my cousin. I am deeply disappointed in him as a person," she continued.

"But let me tell you I am furious at the family that looked the other way and still today, refuse to hold him accountable."

Going way back to when Josh molested his own sisters as a teenager, Jim Bob and Michelle have done nothing at all to either help their child -- or to punish him for such disgusting behavior.

"I take a lot of intentional effort to protect my mind and heart and still, this has me crumpled," Amy added to People.

"But you know what? We're not supposed to be ok in light of any of this. And I'm giving myself the grace to feel all the anger and sadness and disappointment running through me.

"I am grateful for the support of my husband and my mom's gentle reminders that this isn't ours to carry alone.

"I am humbled by the love you guys are showing us. Thank you for being here with me, through it all."

On Twitter a day earlier, meanwhile, Amy said she understood why some folks may view Josh in a positive light.

She addded a huge BUT, however.

"First of all Josh is funny, charismatic, kind and all the things my aunt listed in the letter," wrote Amy.

"But there's a sinister side. A side to him that makes your skin crawl. You can't ignore what he did years ago, and what he was caught looking at! Are they delusional?"

Amy thinks her relatives are in denial, and it makes her sick.

"Abusers are not all shady men lurking in alleyways.

"They are amongst your friends, classmates, coworkers, family, etc.," Amy went on.

"They are sociable, well-liked, charismatic, charming even, making it that much more important to act accordingly when outed."

Josh Duggar was arrested for on two counts of pedophilia in April 2021.

The former reality star faces up to 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines for each count.

"In my opinion, 20 years could never come close to justice for the children harmed," concluded Amy on Friday to People.

"Still, I pray that he will be sentenced to the maximum amount of time in prison. My heart hurts for his children during this time."