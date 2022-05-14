Duck Dynasty Star Delves Into Abortion Debate, Garners Major Backlash

Korie Robertson has delved into the abortion debate.

Over the last couple weeks, this topic has dominated national headlines after a draft opinion leaked online -- for the first time in Supreme Court history.

This draft opinion seemingly reflected the views of all nine Justices on the topic of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion across the country.

Based on the views expressed by Judge Samuel Alito, writing for the majority in this instance, the Court is prepared to overturn this case this summer... meaning each state will be responsible for its own abortion laws.

"I've gone around and around about whether or not to post about the abortion debate going on in our country.

"I know how personal and emotional this issue is, and the internet can be a rough place to have hard conversations," wrote Robertson to open her blog entry.

"I have enormous compassion for women who have chosen abortions and know that had to have been a tough decision at an extremely difficult and uncertain time in your life.

"I hope you know how much you are loved by a God who sees you and was with you even then."

The daughter-in-law of Phil Robertson, the founder of the Duck Commander, and wife of Willie Robertson, Korie starred for years on A&E's Duck Dynasty.

Known for espousing her faith in public and for being a member of the Republican Party, Korie continued:

"I realize that my writing this could be risky. I won't say it all right. People will disagree. I'll likely write something that even my friends or followers on the pro-life side disagree with, too.

"That's okay. It's too important of a conversation to ignore or to just stay silent so here we go..."

And then off she went as follows:

"One of the things that deeply disturbs me right off the bat is the term pro-choice.

"I actually think it was a brilliant marketing decision. It implies that if you aren't for abortion or "for choice," then you are against women having the right to choose what happens to their bodies.

"And that is such a false narrative that I can't help but speak out."

Robertson proceeded to explain the ways in which she supports choice in this regard:

"I 100% support a woman's right to choose what happens to her body."

"I'm also incredibly thankful that there are a multitude of choices that are available to women in our day and age before and besides the choice to end the life inside her womb," detailing varrious birth control options available, and adding that Medicaid and Planned Parenthood can assist.

Robertson believes men bear responsibility as well.

"I'm not letting men off the hook here," wrote the reality star.

"A man should always consider the consequences of his action to have unprotected sex. Condoms should always be the choice for protection from pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases.

"Men should be equally responsible. Women you have the right and the power to demand a condom when having sex."

This seems like an obvious point to make. Of course women have such a right.

Robertson says she would make an exception for incest and rape because these actions take away a woman's ability to choose what happens to her body.

The ex-Duck Dynasty cast member went on to list more "choices" women can make instead of terminating their pregnancy, including adoption, referring to it as "beautiful and heroic" ... before writing that there are "literally millions of parents on waiting lists to adopt babies in our country."

And she concluded by making her stance as simple as possible:

"In the end, I don't believe the killing of babies in the womb should be legal in this country, and I don't believe this is a woman's rights issue."