Amber Heard: Johnny Depp Bruised Me, Threatened to Break My Friend's Wrist, Performed "Cavity Search" For Missing Cocaine

We're more than three weeks into the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, and by now, you've no doubt heard plenty of hot takes about all the tabloid-friendly testimony and the endless allegations that each side has hurled at the other.

Indeed, it seems that in the court of public opinion, Heard has already lost the case.

And since she's an actress who hopes to continue working after all of this is over, that verdict might prove every bit as important as the one that the jury delivers.

But as is so often the case, the online mob reached its conclusion without hearing both sides of the story.

After weeks of damaging testimony from Depp and his witnesses, Heard took the stand for the first time today.

The move comes on the heels of news that the judge denied Heard's request to dismiss the case.

Such requests are standard procedure in civil cases such as this one after one side has wrapped up its argument.

Heard's lawyer, Benjamin Rotternborn, argued that there was no "clear and convincing evidence" on Depp's part, explaining that he "can't meet his burden of proof" for the trial.

"He [Depp] can't prove Ms. Heard acted with actual malice," the attorney continued.

"We are pleased at Chief Judge Azcarate's ruling to continue with the trial after [Heard's attorney] Mr. Rottenborn failed to convince the court that there was reason to dismiss the case," a spokesperson for Depp told E! News in a statement.

"We stand confident in the future of the case and for the truth to be continued to be shared."

This afternoon, Heard took the stand for the first time and leveled shocking allegations at Depp while under the oath.

"I am here because my ex-husband is suing me," Heard told the court in her opening remarks.

"I struggle to find the words to describe how painful this is," Heard continued.

"This is horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything. This is the most painful and difficult thing I've ever gone through, for sure."

Early in her testimony, Heard's legal team presented a photo that she sent to her mother in March of 2012.

In the picture, Heard is seen standing in front of what appears to be a bathroom mirror, and a large bruise is visible on her upper arm.

"I don't remember how many times he hit me in the face. I remember being on the floor of my apartment and thinking, How can this happen to me?" she recalled of the incident that led to the bruise.

Heard says that she awoke the next day to find that her breakfast table was covered in "cocaine and booze," and Depp "wouldn't leave the house" despite the fact that he was supposed to be filming a music video that day.

She says she tried to get him to the set, which only made him more angry.

"He was just so intent on me admitting this affair that I wasn't having," she recalled.

"Me pointing out that the cocaine was making his situation worse made me the bad cop. Now I was the nag."

Heard says that Depp later held her dog out of a moving car window on the way to his video shoot.

"He's holding this animal outside the car window, and more than that weird memory, I have this memory of no one doing anything," Heard told the court.

"I eventually kind of pulled his arms gently into the vehicle."

Heard went on to recall a separate incident in which a female friend who was under the influence of MDMA put her head on Amber's shoulder.

She told the court that a jealous Depp "twisted" the friend's wrist and threatened to hurt her further.

"'Do you know how many pounds of pressure it takes to break a human wrist?'" Heard recalled Depp asking.

Heard then stated that Depp accused her of "instigating" the altercation by "inviting" the affection of her friend.

At that point, Heard says, Depp "started smashing things."

Heard then claimed that Depp accused her of hiding his cocaine and announced that he planned to "conduct a cavity search" in order to find it.

"He shoved his fingers inside me," Heard said. "I just stood there, staring into the stupid light."

Heard is expected to testify for several more days.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.