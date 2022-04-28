Vladimir Putin Will Use Nukes If He Has To, But Russians Are Willing to Die For the Cause, Journalists Claim

It's been over two months since Russia invaded Ukraine, and while the situation might not be making daily headlines in the US anymore, it continues to grow more horrifying by the day.

The death is still rising as Ukrainians fight for their freedom, and the road to some sort of resolution now seems impossibly obscure.

Insiders say Russian president Vladimir Putin is as intractable as ever, still unyielding in his fixation on his imperialistic goals and wholly unconcerned with the incredible destruction he's wrought.

In other words, the guy is completely batsh-t.

Millions of Russians were angry about the invasion from day one, and sources inside the country have indicated that morale is lower than ever these days, as citizens have been forced to adjust to a much lower standard of living.

That means that the Putin propaganda machine is working overtime to convince Russians that needlessly antagonizing the entire world by launching an unprovoked attack against a sovereign nation was actually a good idea.

Now, the people of Russia are used to living in an Orwellian hellscape of lies and misinformation, but these days, they're being force-fed a diet of steady nonsense that makes Donald Trump look like a straightforward truth-teller.

Take, for example, a recent exchange that took place on the Russian current events show The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov:

"Personally, I think that the most realistic way is the way of World War III, based on knowing us and our leader, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, knowing how everything works around here, it's impossible—there is no chance—that we will give up," journalist Margarita Simonyan remarked during a roundtable discussion.

Simonyan went on to state "that everything will end with a nuclear strike, to me, is more probable than the other outcome."

Obviously, that's a frightening prediction -- but Simonyan assured viewers that there's no cause for concern, because that's just the way the cookie crumbles.

"This is to my horror, on one hand, but on the other hand, with the understanding that it is what it is," Simonyan said.

Host Vladimir Solovyov then assured his audience that there's no cause for concern, as "we will go to heaven, while they [enemies of the Russian state] will simply croak."

In case anyone's fears were insufficiently soothed by that message, Solovyov added, matter-of-factly, "We're all going to die someday."

Can't argue with that!

From there, the TV personality pondered the question of why Russia hasn't yet started World War III by attacking Ukraine's allies throughout Europe.

"What is preventing us from striking the territory of the United Kingdom, targeting those logistical centers where these arms are being loaded?"

All of this comes on the heels of a clip of Putin shaking and twitching that's been described by one outlet as "probably the clearest video of something being wrong with Putin's health."

The Kremlin, of course, insists that the Russian president is in "excellent" health.

So yeah, a sickly old man who's telling his people to get excited for heaven has access to a massive stockpile of nuclear weapons.

What could go wrong?!