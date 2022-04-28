Donald Trump: Will He Really Be Welcomed Back to Twitter?

Yes.

We're just gonna go ahead and answer the question posed in the headline of this article right up front -- because it just seems to very obvious at this point.

As you've likely read about on The Hollywood Gossip and on other similar outlets, Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter this week for what amounts to pocket change for the world's richest man.

He'll be paying $44 billion for the platforrm.

As you also likely read about on The Hollywood Gossip and on other similar outlets in 2021, Donald Trump was banned from Twitter in the wake of the January 6 insurrection against the U.S. Capitol.

In January of last year, the official Twitter Safety account wrote:

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them.

"We have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

Indeed, Trump didn't earn this punishment simply because he said some controversial stuff on Twitter.

He earned this punishment because many believe Trump encouraged his supporters to march in D.C. last January, and likely even encouraged them to storm the Capitol and try to basically overthrow the government.

Added Twitter on January 8, 2021:

"In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action."

Fast forward to Musk's shocking purchase of Twitter, however?

The assumption is now that the Tesla founder will open his company's doors to Trump once again because Musk claims to be a major proponent of free spech -- in almost any form.

“I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means,” the businessman wrote after he purchased the social media giant a few days ago.

Musk is a libertarian and a self-described “free speech absolutist” who has made it clear he supports more unbridled expression on Twitter.

Even if this means someone might figuratively scream FIRE in a crowded movie theater?

It seems that way.

“It’s very important for there to be an inclusive arena for free speech,” Musk said in an interview this month at the TED conference.

“Twitter has become kind of the de facto town square, so it’s just really important that people have both the reality and the perception that they are able to speak freely within the bounds of the law.”

In a statement Monday, Musk reiterated that “free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy.”

Trump, who is expected to run for President again in 2024, claimed recently that he doesn't want back on Twitter.

A week ago in an interview with Americano Media, Trump said he would not return because “Twitter’s become very boring," adding:

“They’ve gotten rid of a lot of good voices on Twitter, a lot of their conservative voices."

But when Musk lets them all back in?

And when Trump is desperate for the rush of a widely-viewed Tweet amid his upcoming Presidential bid?

We're be stunned if he isn't back in our social media lives, practically every second of every single day.