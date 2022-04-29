Paedon Brown is Making a Move. Where is the Sister Wives Star Going?

Another Sister Wives star is on the move.

Earlier this week, Paedon Brown -- the 23-year old son of Christine and Kody, and likely the most outspoken member of this famous family -- announced on Instagram that he's changing addresses.

Paedon shared a pair of photos on Thursday of the inside of his empty apartment, writing in the process:

"Time for the next chapter to start. I’m moving to the salt lake area."

In early 2021, Paedon revealed he was working on a home in St. George, which is located in Southern Utah.

Salt Lake City is the capital of Utah, which is the Browns' native state -- and it's also where Paedon's mom relocated to after she left Kody in November.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine confirmed at the time.

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.”

Paedon has candidly talked about his mom's decision to walk away from her relationship.

“[They spent] almost 30 years of working on a marriage," Paedon told listeners of the Surviving Sister Wives podcast a few weeks ago, adding:

"Her finally having the last straw when he didn’t want to be intimate with her…he said the words, ‘I don’t want to be intimate with you.’ Not just hasn’t been [intimate] in a while, but said the words, ‘I don’t want to.'

"[Their marriage] was rocky from the start!”

Paedon also jumped on Instagram Live last week and said that Kody finding Robyn, falling for Robyn and legally marrying Robyn -- way back in 2014 -- was basically the last straw for Christine.

Even if it took all this time for her to finally abandon Kody.

“Mom found out that Dad found the woman [Robyn] that he loves and is supposed to be with.

"Mom got upset, Mom moved on, but five years later Mom moved on,” Paedon explained to his followers.

Brown went on to emphasize what everyone has been saying forever and ever:

“Mom’s known for a long time that Dad loves Robyn. Dad loved Mom, but it’s not the same anymore.

"So Mom’s like, ‘OK, that’s what it is.’ And then several years later, Mom’s like, ‘You know what? I am done with this, deuces!'”

Does Paedon have any hard feelings, considering the way this all played out?

Not really.

“I’m not mad at my dad for finding the woman he loves, why should anyone else be?” he asked on social media.

“I’m happy that Robyn found a man who loves her and loves her children.

"I’m happy that Dad found a woman who loves him and wants to be with him.”

As for how Paedon feels overall about his dad?

And how his siblings -- Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12 -- feel about their dad?

“Yes, all of Christine’s kids, we all still talk to Dad," Paedon admits.

"Secretly, yes, I do still love my father.”