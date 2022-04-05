Mike Shouhed: Shahs of Sunset Star Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

More bad news for one of Bravo's most troubled couples.

According to a new report from Page Six Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed was arrested on felony domestic violence charges last week.

Los Angeles police responded to a call from an “unknown” woman on the night of March 27.

Hours later, Shouhed was arrested for “intimate partner violence with injury."

The charge is typically reserved for cases where the arresting officers observe signs of physical injury on the victim.

While the victim has not been identified, it's widely believed that the incident involved Shouhed's fiancee Paulina Ben-Cohen.

Shouhed was reportedly taken into custody around 1 am on March 28.

He was released on $5,000 bail later that same day.

The 43-year-old has not spoken publicly about the arrest, but his attorney, Alex Kessel, issued a statement to E! News on his behalf.

“At this time, the only comment I can make with confidence is my client in no way committed any act of domestic violence and the truth will prevail,” Kessel told the outlet.

Shouhed and Ben-Cohen announced their engagement in August of last year.

“I wonder how I got so lucky? My perfect match. My best friend. Super ‘wifey’, super mommy & super boss," Shouhed wrote on Instagram at the time.

"Big win for me, to have you as my partner in this crazy life.”

Shouhed deleted his Instagram shortly after word of the arrest went public.

Paulina's is still active, but she has not posted since before Mike's arrest.

The couple's engagement came less than three months after Shouhed was caught sexting an unidentified woman behind Paulina's back.

"It was a dark time. We were going through COVID, being on lockdown, and I let the anxiousness of going through that and just being bored allow me to do things I shouldn't have done," Mike told E! News at the time.

"Looking back, I feel really stupid for allowing myself to engage in that conversation, even though those text messages were for a few hours and one day that those messages happened, reliving it now feels like…like it was going on for a long period of time," his statement continued.

"It just hurt her, it hurt me, it was a learning experience and I realize that I shouldn't do that," he concluded.

The current state of Mike and Paulina's relationship is unclear, but fans have noted that Mike is wearing his wedding ring in Paulina's most recent Instagram pic, which she captioned, "My forever valentine."

The pic was taken and posted several weeks before the arrest, but the fact that Paulina has not yet deleted it might be significant.

Of course, it's equally possible that she's simply been steering clear of social media altogether.

Multiple media outlets have reached out to Paulina, but it does not appear that she or her attorney have issued a statement in regard to Mike's arrest.

Shouhed is scheduled to be back in court for an arraignment on July 25.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.