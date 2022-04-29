Memphis Smith Confirms Split from Hamza: I'm a Single Mom!

The 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 5 Tell All filmed in January of this year.

At that time, Memphis and Hamza were still together.

A lot can change over the course of several months.

After weeks of intense rumors, Memphis has confirmed her split from Hamza -- identifying herself as a "single mom" yet again.

Memphis Smith smiles during breastfeeding video

Memphis Smith, who registered to vote last year under the name Memphis Chardell-Arden Mokni, posted a new video.

In the Instagram post, Memphis is pumping breast milk.

It is neither feasible nor fair to expect a baby to be fed directly every time; breast milk can be pumped, stored, and then bottle-fed to babies.

Memphis Smith pumps milk

Memphis, a working mom, is wearing a positive attitude during the video.

It is so important to normalize breastfeeding.

Some past generations were so uptight about breastfeeding that they demanded that nursing mothers hide themselves while feeding their babies. Society is thankfully moving forward.

Memphis Smith breastfeeding video still

"LET’S TALK ABOUT IT!!" Memphis captioned her fun-spirited video.

"Ladies share your tips with one another! Open Forum!" she wrote, cautioning commenters: "NO NEGATIVITY or you will be BLOCKED"

Memphis added: "Breastfeeding/breast pumping mamas!! It doesn’t STOP because we work, it doesn’t STOP so we can sleep and it definitely doesn’t STOP so we can play!"

Memphis Smith IG with "single mom" caption

Memphis' tags, however, were what really grabbed people's attention.

"#breastfeeding #breastfeedingmom #breastfeedingjourney #breastfeedingworkingmom #pumpingmom #breastpumping," she tagged.

Memphis continued: "#allmoms #newmomlife #singlemomlife #healthyhabits #breastfeedingawareness #postpartum."

Hamza joins Memphis on the Tell All stage

Note the fourth-to-last tag, "singlemomlife."

At first, we wondered if she had simply been making frequent use of this tag on her posts.

Instead, we found that while tags like "#postpartum" appeared on numerous Instagram captions, her references to being a "single mom" seem to be new.

Moknii Hamza proposes to Memphis Sandoval

It's still possible that Memphis is speaking "to" single moms and not "as" a single mom.

But in conjunction with everything else that has come out about her and Hamza lately, that seems unlikely.

It might fly if production gives her an angry call about her NDA, but common sense says that she and Hamza are done.

Memphis Sandoval and Hamza embrace happily

A couple of months ago, Memphis suddenly purged every pic of Hamza from her Instagram.

Sometimes, it's an NDA thing, but usually -- especially when viewers know that a couple is together -- it's a better indicator of a breakup.

Even worse, Memphis and Hamza unfollowed each other. That's never a good sign for a marriage.

Memphis Smith warns Hamza that if they don't marry this trip, it's over

On March 13, Memphis dropped another major hint that she and Hamza were through.

"Never love a man so much that you ignore the truth about him," read a quote that she shared.

That seemed a little too on-the-nose to be a general piece of wisdom.

Memphis Smith suggests maybe they shouldn't be together

Hamza recently shared that he was hanging out in Chicago -- not exactly Memphis' native Michigan.

He also did not appear to be wearing a wedding ring, which further stirred up suspicions that things are really, truly over.

We don't know what it's all about, though leaked DMs between Memphis and Hamza's sister Rawia suggest that jealousy over Memphis' ex may be a factor.

