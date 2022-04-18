Memphis Smith Has Tearful Meltdown Amidst Feud with Hamza's Sister: Please Leave Me Alone!

One of the biggest unanswered questions after the 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Tell All was about Memphis and Hamza.

We know that they married. We know that Hamza came to Michigan. We know that Memphis gave birth to their baby.

Beyond that, all that we have seen are a lot of hints about what is going on, and none of it is good.

As Memphis' sister-in-law leakes alleged messages back and forth, Memphis gave a tearful public reply begging for kindness.

Memphis Smith and Moknii Hamza getting together does not mean happily ever after -- the spinoff or the actual, you know, happiness.

Citing feeling unwell, Memphis ducked out of the Tell All.

While it's suspected that they filmed for something or another, the Tell All stunt was not planned, because Hamza's family ended up not being part of it.

Over the weekend, Rawia -- Hamza's sister, a fan-favorite for the franchise -- shared and deleted alleged messages with Memphis.

Rawia appeared to be echoing her brother's concerns bout Memphis' ex-husband, Justin Sandoval, who is the father of her kids.

“Sister, Hamza does not mind to speak with [sic] your ex-husband but he [feels] jealous when you go alone to his house alone,” Rawia wrote.

Memphis' frustration was palpable despite the politeness of her reply.

“Justin is not here, he is at work and when he gets here I will be leaving," Memphis explained. "I just can’t leave the children alone.”

She reminded Rawia that without Justin, she could not have made the trip to Tunisia to see and marry Hamza.

“He [understands] your situation," Rawia replied, "but he can’t hide his [feelings] that he [feels] jealous when you be [sic] in your ex-husband house.”

“Well, he does not need to be with me then,” Memphis replied bluntly.

“Because he knows Justin is in the kids’ life and right now, he is helping me out greatly," she added. "I am done arguing.”

Rawia continued in her Instagram stories, writing: “I think it’s time to talk about the truth and what my brother went through."

She added: "Trying to make someone look bad and lying to them is inhumane."

"Every word I say I have proof," Rawia claimed.

“The first thing I will explain is why Hamza wants to MOVE with his wife and the kids to another city, and you can find out the answer," Rawia hinted.

"I just want you to expose other people’s lies,” Rawia expressed. “You are just trying to show your good side (it doesn’t exist) but your reality is worse."

Rawia accused: "You want to play the victim but you are a cheat and your mask will fall soon.”

Hamza posted his own very vague post, seemingly in response to the exchange.

“When a person can no longer control you, they will try to control how [others] see you," he wrote.

"These lies will feel unfair, but stay above it," Hamza continued, "trusting that other people will eventually see the truth just like you did.”

Memphis also posted a tearful meltdown, telling her detractors that they do not know what they are talking about and should stop insulting her.

She is likely still under NDA and cannot get into any specific to defend herself, so is stuck in a position where she has to be vague.

This is a painful position, and a lot of innuendos being bandied about by those involved cannot be helpful for this family.