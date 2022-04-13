Cam Newton Says Women Should Be Quiet and Stay in the Kitchen

Cam Newton is best known for the way he has used his arm while playing quarterback over the years in the National Football League.

Earlier this week, however?

Newtoon went ahead and put his foot in his mouth.

AGAIN.

The 32-year-old free-agent signal caller was a guest Monday on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast, complaining at the time about women who "can't cook'' and "don't know when to be quiet."

Yup. He really said this.

"Now a woman, for me, is handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man's needs. Right?'' Newton said on the podcast.

"And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of like, 'I'm a boss b----, I'm this, I'm that.'"

The 2015 league MVP went on to say that he doesn't want any so-called boss bitches around him.

"No, baby! But you can't cook," Cam continued.

"You don't know when to be quiet. You don't know how to allow a man to lead."

Somewhere in Flagstaff, Arizona, Kody Brown in nodding along in agreement to Newton's stance.

He's mostly on his own there, however.

Most observers have reacted in disgust to Newton's sexist comments... especially because he made similarly grotesque remarks in 2017.

Back then, as the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, Newton said it was "funny'' to hear a female reporter ask a question about a receiver running routes on the field.

"It's funny to hear a female talk about routes," the washed-up player said in response to a question from then-Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue. "It's funny."

In a statement at the time, the NFL said:

"The comments are just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists. They do not reflect the thinking of the league.''

Newton himself later apologized in a two-minute video -- without addressing Rodrigue by name.

"After careful thought, I understand that my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women,'' he said back then.

"To be honest, that was not my intentions. And if you are a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you.''

To this point, neither Newton nor anyone associated with the NFL has commented on Newton's latest buffoonery.

The quarterback signed a one-year deal late last season with the Panthers and went 0-5 as the starter. He's not currently on a team roster.