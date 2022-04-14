Johnny Depp Fantasized About Amber Heard's "Rotting Corpse," Friend Claims

Every time Johnny Depp and Amber Heard battle it out in a courtroom, the exes reveal more private details about what sounds like one of the messiest marriages in Hollywood history.

Depp and Heard finalized their divorce back in 2017, but various defamation lawsuits have kept them in court ever since, and each new case brings a new round of jaw-dropping revelations.

This time around, Depp is suing Heard, claiming that the actress did irreparable damage to his career and reputation when she characterized herself as a victim of domestic abuse in a 2018 Washington Post essay.

Heard did not mention Depp by name in the piece, but lawyers for the actor insist that it was clear whom she was referring to when she wrote about her experiences with her abuser.

Depp is seeking $50 million in damages, and Heard has already filed a countersuit for $100 million.

On Tuesday, Depp's sister, Christine Dembrowski, testified that she had never known her brother to be physically violent man.

On Wednesday, Depp's longtime friend and neighbor, Isaac Baruch, took the stand and insisted that by all outward appearances, Johnny and Amber's relationship was a loving, happy one.

"They were always loving with each other," Baruch said, noting that Depp and Heard "treated each other like gold" and always appeared to be in a "loving situation."

Baruch admitted that he had witnessed two intense arguments between Depp and Heard.

"The first argument that I remember … there was a telephone argument. Johnny's at the kitchen table and he's screaming about something and on the other line, because he's on speaker, the other person is Amber," he claimed, according to People magazine.

"And she's in New York and he’s at the kitchen table and they're arguing. He's going, 'Who is it? Who is it?'"

Baruch said that the second argument had to do with Heard's sister, Whitney, and how the couple might go about removing her as their semi-permanent houseguest.

The witness then recalled a third incident that took place in May of 2016, in which he discovered a shards of glass and a puddle of wine outside Johnny and Amber's door.

According to Baruch, Heard's friend Josh Drew, "poked his head out the door" and said they "had a rough day" when asked about the mess.

Barcuch told the court that he ran into Heard in the hallway and she told him:

"Johnny came by last night, he got violent, so I'm changing the locks."

Baruch stated that he observed no signs of injury, despite Heard's claim that Depp had thrown a phone at her the previous evening.

During Baruch's cross-examination, several text messages that he received from Depp were revealed, including one in which the actor wrote that he "hoped that Amber's rotting corpse is decomposing in the trunk of a Honda Civic."

In a separate text, Depp complained that Heard "ruined such a f---ing cool life that we had for a while. I can't even look at the building anymore."

Baruch emphasized that the texts were sent not during Johnny and Amber's marriage, but several months after she had filed for divorce and gone public with her abuse allegations.

Asked if he remembered "Mr. Depp referring to Amber with the term 'C---'?" Baruch admitted that it was likely, but he insisted that the word is one that Depp used frequently, usually in jest.

"Maybe in a text ... he's called me a c--- in a text, so it could be, I don't know how many texts," he responded.

"If there's something specific you could show me, that would be a different story."

Asked whether he had ever witnessed any violence between Depp and Heard, Baruch was adamant in his insistence that he had not:

"I never saw or witnessed whatever type of claim that is being said. Ever," he told the court.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.