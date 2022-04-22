Grey's Anatomy Finale Shocker: Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew are Coming Back!

As if we needed another reason to be excited for next month's Grey's Anatomy season finale...

Deadline has confirmed that Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew are set to reprise their roles as Jackson and April, respectively, on the upcoming season-ending episode of this beloved ABC drama.

It is scheduled to air on May 26, 2022.

“So I heard you’ve been missing Japril… Don’t miss these two back on your screens for the #GreysAnatomy Season Finale!” the official Instagram account for the series shared on Friday, alongside a photo of Williams and Drew.

Williams left Grey’s Anatomy last spring after 12 seasons as Jackson Avery.

Drew -- who was previously let go from the show -- returned as April Kepner on Williams' farewell episode to help give Jackson a proper sendoff.

Her character reunited with Jackson on the installment, telling him that she had split from her husband and choosing to move across the country with him to Boston in order to run his family's foundation.

As April and Jackson put it at the time in regard to the future of Japril, “Fingers crossed for new horizons."

In March 2018, Drew was fired from the drama after nine seasons, learning back then that neither she nor Jessica Capshaw (Arizona Robbins) would be asked back to Grey's Anatomy.

“The characters of Arizona and April are permanently woven into the fabric of Grey’s Anatomy thanks to the extraordinary work of Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew,” showrunner Krista Vernoff said in a statement at the time.

“As writers, our job is to follow the stories where they want to go and sometimes that means saying goodbye to characters we love. It has been a joy and a privilege to work with these phenomenally talented actresses.”

At the time of Williams walking away, Deadline asked whether he'd ever consider appearing again on the program.

“You know, I can’t be sure, but I think it’s possible,” he said.

“Yeah, I think it’s totally possible. I think it’s totally possible. You never know how things will shake out. There’s a lot of other factors at play, including schedules and stuff, but I love the idea of keeping that option open.”

Drew also has said publicly that she would love to reprise her Grey’s Anatomy role.

"It was a beautiful experience. It felt so warm, welcoming. It felt like a full-circle moment of closing my story in a way that I didn't honestly know I needed.

"So Grey's Anatomy will always have my heart," the star said, adding of whether she's make a future cameo:

"They will always be my family, so I never rule that stuff out."

Williams, meanwhile, also spoke to Deadline last year about where he thinks Jackson and April are these days.

"I think it’s pretty possible that he rekindles a romantic connection to his ex-wife, they’re damn good together," he replied.

"But most importantly what he needs from that is friendship and kindness, and patience, and understanding.

"I think that he will get that with her and be able to share and give and reciprocate it as well."

We'll soon find out for sure if Williams is right!

Like we said above, the Grey's Anatomy season finale will air at 8/7 on Thursday, May 26.