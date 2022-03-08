Sarah Drew: I'd Love to Return to Grey's Anatomy!

Never say never, Grey's Anatomy fans.

That's the message Sarah Drew just passed along in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

While the actress mostly spoke to that outlet this week in promotion for her new Lifetime movie, Stolen by Their Father, at one point the conversation turned to the inevitable?

Would Drew ever reprise her role of April Kepner on Grey's Antomy?

"Absolutely," she told ET in no uncertain terms.

Added the star, who did come back for an episode to help bid Jesse Williams goodbye on Season 17:

"It was a beautiful experience. It felt so warm, welcoming. It felt like a full-circle moment of closing my story in a way that I didn't honestly know I needed. So Grey's Anatomy will always have my heart.

"They will always be my family, so I never rule that stuff out."

Drew, who portrayed Dr. April from seasons 6 to 14, left the series in 2018.

It wasn't her decision, however.

Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff pointed to "creative direction" at the time when speaking to Deadline about the departures of Drew and Jessica Capshaw (Arizona Robbins).

"The characters of Arizona and April are permanently woven into the fabric of Grey’s Anatomy thanks to the extraordinary work of Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew,” Vernoff said back then.

“As writers, our job is to follow the stories where they want to go and sometimes that means saying goodbye to characters we love. It has been a joy and a privilege to work with these phenomenally talented actresses."

Shonda Rhimes also remarks on the characters’ exits four years ago:

“It’s always hard for me to say goodbye to any of my characters.

"Both Arizona Robbins and April Kepner are not only beloved but iconic—both the LBGTQ and devout Christian communities are underrepresented on TV,” she said.

“I will be forever grateful to both Jessica and Sarah for bringing these characters to life with such vibrant performance and for inspiring women around the globe. They will always be a part of our Shondaland family.”

Grey's Anatomy was renewed for Season 19 this winter.

Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, all of whom are original cast members, will return for what most assume will mark the show's concluding run.

But, hey, you never know!

"I couldn't be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season," Rhimes said in a statement in January.

The executive producer concluded:

"This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week.

"And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey's Anatomy for so many years."