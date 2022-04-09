Dwayne Haskins, Pittsburgh Steelers QB, Hit by Truck; Dead at 24

Dwayne Haskins, a Heisman Trophy finalist at Ohio State and quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, died this weekend when he was hit by a vehicle, his agent Cedric Saunders told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He was 24 years old.

Haskins was training in South Florida with other Steelers players (such as Najee Harris, Chase Claypool and Mitchell Trubisky) when he was struck dead on Saturday morning while crossing a highway.

He led the Buckeyes to a Big Ten championship and Rose Bowl victory in the 2018 season.

The signal-caller was then drafted 15th overall by the Washington Redkins, spending two seasons there before joining Pittsburgh last year.

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement.

"He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many.

"I am truly heartbroken.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time."

Haskins' Ohio State teammate, Joe Burrow, shared his condolences on Twitter, as well, writing online today:

"Tough to find the words ... you will be missed."

Haskins played in 15 games over two seasons with Washington, compiling a Total QBR of 29.4.

He threw 12 touchdown passes to 14 interceptions.

"We are devastated to hear the news of the tragic passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr.," Commanders owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder said in a statement of their own.

"He was a young man with a tremendous amount of potential who had infectious personality. To say we are heartbroken is an understatement.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the members of Dwayne's family and all of those who knew him and loved him."

Ron Rivera, who coached Haskins in Washington, added:

"I am absolutely heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr. Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him.

"This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words. I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying he will be sorely missed.

"Our entire team is sending our heartfelt condolences and thoughts and prayers to the Haskins family at this time."

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Dwayne Haskins.

May he rest in peace.