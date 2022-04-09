Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: ENGAGED! AGAIN!!!!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are hoping the second time is the charm.

The superstars, who rekindled their romance last year after each ended separate high-profile romances, are once again engaged.

Lopez herself confirmed the romantic news in her On the JLo newsletter days after she was photographed wearing what certainly looked to be an engagement ring.

In a video message sent to her fans, an emotional Lopez flaunted her huge, green diamond engagement ring, saying on camera:

“You’re perfect.”

The singer/actess previously teased the “major announcement” with a video on Twitter.

“So I have a really exciting and special story to share…” Lopez told her followers, adding a diamond ring emoji to her Twitter handle.

Lopez and Affleck first dated in July 2002 -- and got engaged that November ... prior to postponing their September 2003 wedding just days before the planned ceremony.

They ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.

Just six months later, Lopez married Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme, 14.

The spouses broke up in 2011 and finalized their divorce in 2014.

Affleck, for his part, moved on with Jennifer Garner, marrying the actress in 2005; the pair were together for a decade and share daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10.

Lopez later got engaged to Alex Rodriguez.

She and the steroid-using retired baseball player eventually ended their romance, though, opening the door for Jen and Ben to romantically reconcile in April 2021.

“She remains, to this day, the hardest working person I’ve come across in this business,” Affleck told InStyle shortly afterward.

“She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”

In December, Affleck told WSJ Magazine how fortunate he was to be with Lopez again.

"I've had second chances in my career. I've had second chances as a human being. Life is difficult, and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures," he said.

"The one thing you really need to avail yourself of the opportunities provided from that growth is the second chance. I've definitely tried to take advantage of that.

"I haven't always been successful, but in cases in which I have, they've turned out to be the defining aspects of my life."

Lopez shared a similar sentiment with People Magazine last year.

"It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other," she told this outlet.

"We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions."

Added Lopez at the time:

We have been in the game in the public eye long enough to know who we are as people and what really matters and what doesn't matter.

"We have kids and we respect each other....

"We really live our lives in a way we can be proud of and our kids can be proud of you.

"We're just operating from a place of love and respect for everyone in our lives and that is very important to us. We know what the truth is [and] we hold it sacred."

While it remains stunning these two found their way back to each other, Lopez did describe Affleck as her “first real heartbreak,” noting long ago that their initial split led to her marriage to Anthony.

“It felt like my heart had been torn out of my chest,” Jennifer wrote in her 2014 memoir, True Love.

“People do lots of things to anesthetize themselves in moments like these. Some people do drugs, some drink and some go out and party.

"I sought out comfort in another person, tried to find someone who could make me feel loved and wanted in my loneliest hours.

"And that was the moment when Marc reappeared in my life.”