David Eason Sells "Super Straight" T-Shirts on Instagram; Jenelle Evans Unfollows Homophobic Husband

Folks, it brings us no pleasure to inform you that David Eason is back on his bullsh-t.

David has a long, ugly history of bigotry and hate, and he periodically resurfaces to remind the world why he was banished back to The Land in the first place.

The latest idiocy from this knuckle-dragging troglodyte involves an attempt to make money off his fellow homophobes, as well as a harassment campaign against a trans TikTok artist.

David's recent behavior is so abhorrent that even Jenelle has unfollowed him!

And this is a woman who stayed married to the guy after telling police that her children were afraid of Eason!

Needless to say, it takes a lot to get Evans to take any sort of moral stand!

According to a new report from The Ashley's Reality Roundup, David took to Instagram this week to announce that he'll be selling disgusting t-shirts that feature the Chick-fil-A logo, accompanied with the words “SUPER STRAIGHT.”

“New merch line coming soon! A large percentage of the proceeds will go to the straight/heterosexual community which has been receiving an extraordinary amount of hate the past few years!” David wrote in his announcement.

“This T shirt plus a few other designs will be available very soon!”

Thankfully, the post attracted some major backlash, with one fan inquiring as to the depth of Eason's homophobia:

“What if any of your kids end up coming out to you? Just curious how you would handle that?” this person asked.

“My kids are normal,” David replied.

All of this comes on the heels of allegations that David has been harassing a transgender woman named Olivia Aronson on TikTok.

Aronson is a friend of Gabbie Egan (above) who was slated to be one of the stars of Jenele's ill-fated "Girl Sh-t" podcast.

Egan and Evans were friends at one point, wirh Gabbie even going so far as to pay a visit to The Land.

The friendship deteriorated in recent months, and lately, David has been intentionally misgendering Olivia and referring to her as "a man in a dress."

In response to this revolting behavior, Olivia and Gabbie made a TikTok video in which they waved a transgender pride flag and shouted, “F--k you, David Eason," a statement we heartily endorse.

In response, of course, David merely intensified his bullying of Olivia.

“Sorry my voice is so deep today I forgot to take my hormone treatment,” David captioned a video in which he mocks Olivia's voice.

“The joke is YOU sir,” he wrote alongside another clip.

“If you can live your life as a joke you should be able to take a joke, especially when you take it up the arse! Keep acting like I’m just ‘attacking you for no reason’ motherf--ker YOU KEEP POSTING VIDEOS talking s--t then deleting it! F--k you.”

David's videos targeting Olivia have been deleted, but it's unclear if he took them down, or if they were deleted by TikTok.

On Instagram, meanwhile, he's still playing the victim and claiming that he's "oppressed" as a straight white male.

Jenelle deserves some credit for unfollowing David, but as many commenters have pointed out, the situation calls for far more drastic action.

“Jenelle wonders why no one will do business with her,” one person remarked.

“Dude if this guy was my husband I would be so embarrassed,” another added.

Shen Williams, who is the mother of Teen Mom 2 star Bar Smith, also sounded off on the situation, writing:

“There no way I would stay married to a man like this.

"I’m afraid for the kids he is raising. She is just as bad for staying and allowing her kids to be shown such monstrous behavior, he is dangerous and unstable.”

At this point, David is likely realizing that he has very little support, which means that he'll continue to lash out in appalling ways.

We'll keep you updated on this developing story as more information becomes available,