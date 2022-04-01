Seeking Sister Wife Season 4: Who's Returning? Who Got Snubbed?

TLC just announced the premiere dates for a number of returning reality shows, taking viewers a tad bit aback with the news that one of these shows actually is returning.

Yup.

There will be a Seeking Sister Wife Season 4.

Some folks wondered whether the series would canceled in the wake of many disturbing accusations last year against one of the leads, Dimitri Snowden.

As we covered in depth, Snowden has been accused of abuse and assault by a number of his former partners.

Thankfully, he will not be included on upcoming new episodes.

Who willl we see on Season 4, however, which kicks off on June 6 at 10/9c?

Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield!

According to the network press release, the couple "will still [be] waiting for Roberta to join them in Colorado" when we next see the pair on air.

Roberta and the Merrifields will be joined by their Season 3 co-stars, Tosha and Sidian Jones, who have relocated to another state, yet are still looking to add a second spouse.

Perhaps receiving inspiration from the Merrifield’s international success story in this regard, TLC teases that Tosha and Sidian see “long-distance dating potential Filipino sister wife Arielle."

These couples will be joined by a trio of new tandems/households.

Here's a look at the official TLC press release:

The new season will document the lives of five polygamous families as they navigate the challenges of actively searching for and courting potential new sister wives.

Returning couple, Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield are still waiting for Roberta to join them in Colorado while Sidian and Tosha Jones are long-distance dating potential Filipino sister wife Arielle.

New comers, Steve and Brenda Foley have decided to begin their polygamist journey again and this time with a much younger potential sister wife.

Nick, April and Jennifer Davis live a polygamous relationship with a twist; although the women consider themselves to both be Nick’s wives, April and Jennifer are legally married to each other, but have taken Nick’s last name to solidify their family unit.

They hope to expand their family and are courting a potential third sister wife.

Lastly, the Epps family, Marcus, Taryn and India are a plural family actively seeking another wife to join their group but they have to overcome some growing pains.

There are 14 new episodes this season.

You may have noticed who is NOT included in that rundown, right?

"As some of you have seen, we won’t be back for season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife," wrote the Winder Family in a statement.

"It makes sense to us why we weren’t picked back up, as we’ve seen the show is taking a different path.

"We wish the other families well, and we’re grateful to TLC for the opportunity we had to tell our story, and we’ll continue to tell our story on our social media, faithfully, and honestly.

"Thank you to all that have followed and supported us, and to those who continue to!

"We have some Winder family updates to share with you next Thursday, April 7th, so stay tuned!"