Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer: We're Returning to Television! Come Along on Our Crazy Journey!

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are going from MTV to HGTV.

And they hope you'll join them in doing so.

The married parents of four, who announced their departure from Teen Mom 2 in November 2020, confirmed their return to the small screen on Wednesday afternoon.

In exciting news broken by People Magazine, Houska and DeBoer say they willl star on a six-part HGTV series with the working title Farmhouse Fabulous.

Scheduled to premiere in spring 2023, it will chronicle the South Dakota-based spouses as they launch a full-time renovation and design business, assisting local families make over their homes.

While doing so, of course, Chelsea and Cole will be caring for their daughters Aubree Skye, 12 (who's dad is Houska's ex, Adam Lind), Layne Ettie, 3, and Walker June, 1, and son Watson Cole, 5.

Pretty cool, huh?

"After building our dream farmhouse in Sioux Falls a few years ago, we realized we have a real knack for design and home reno and it's evolved into our passion," DeBoer said in a press release.

He explained that starting their own business has been their latest adventure as a twosome, combining his construction experience with Houska's penchant for design.

Added Chelsea:

"We can't wait to take our fans along this next crazy journey of building our business from the ground up -- with four kids in tow -- showing all of the highs and lows on the renovation site and at home."

Houska's father, Randy, will also appear on the show, supporting the couple as they embark on their business journey.

Teen Mom viewers will recognize him from a handful of old Teen Mom 2 episodes.

"Chelsea and Cole are spirited young entrepreneurs breaking ground in the home renovation business," said HGTV's SVP of Programming & Production, Betsy Ayala.

"We'll showcase their optimism and youthful creativity throughout the series and we're sure their 8.6 million Instagram followers will love every minute of it!"

Just under a year and a half ago, Chelsea surprised many of these same followers when stating she was leaving the Teen Mom universe after more than a decade.

"MTV's Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years," Houska captioned her post at the time.

"After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last.

"We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We're parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this."

Chimed in Cole at the time, showering his wife with praise:

"If you always watched from the beginning you will know how much shit Chelsea has made it through, she is tough as nails, such a badass.

"Birthed our last child without even having a Tylenol. I look up to her.

"She has come full circle on the show and I can't even put into words how proud I am of her and how lucky and grateful I am to have her as my wife!"

In Instagram posts announcing the upcoming show, meanwhile, Chelsea and Cole expressed how psyched they are to get started on this new professional endeavor.

“SURPRISE!!! Cole and I have our own series coming out on @hgtv !” Houska wrote.

“We have been working hard behind the scenes and cannot wait to get started renovating and designing homes for other couples in our area.

"Cole and I loved the process of designing our own home SO much so this has been a dream come true. Head to my story to hear more about it.”

And then there was this from DeBoer:

BIG NEWS! Chelsea and I have our own series coming out on @hgtv !! Keeping this a secret has been extremely difficult, so we are beyond excited to share with all of you!

We cannot wait to get started renovating other couples’ homes in our area! Building our dream home was an amazing experience that we didn’t want to end and now we get to help others make their dreams a reality.

Stay tuned and watch for our series ‘Farmhouse Fabulous’ on @hgtv