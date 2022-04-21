Scott Disick Reacts to Sofia Richie Engagement News: She Should Thank Me!

Scott Disick is having a rough year.

While he continues to date around and chase after much younger women, his exes are all moving on and settling down.

First, Kourtney Kardashian got "married" to Travis Barker in Vegas earlier this month.

(It was later revealed that the couple is not yet legally hitched, though we're sure they think of themselves as man and wife.)

And now, another of Scott's former flames is rocking a shiny new ring.

Sofia Richie revealed this week that she and boyfriend Elliot Grainge got engaged after less than a year of dating.

"Forever isn’t long enough @elliot," Sofia captioned the photo below.

Yes, Elliot -- who is the son of legendary music exec Sir Lucian Charles Grainge -- was such an early adopter to Instagram that he managed to score his first name as his handle.

Sounds like Sofia landed herself a man of vision!

Anyway, there was widespread speculation as to how Scott might react to this development.

After all, watching one ex get married and another get engaged in the span of a single month cannot be easy.

There are probably a lot of complex thoughts racing through Scott's mind these days -- and it seems that many of them have to do with a largely forgotten 2007 Dane Cook movie.

Allow us to explain:

Cook played the title character in Good Luck Chuck, a comedy about a guy whose exes all get engaged immediately after they break up with him.

In the film, Chuck becomes a hit with the ladies, as they hook up with him in the hope that they'll find true love shortly thereafter.

And according to his latest Instagram post, Scott feels a real kinship with Cook's character:

"In the 305 just call me good luck chuck," Disick captioned the photo above.

305 is the area code for Miami, and we assume that that's where Scott is doing his motorboating these days.

It seems that Disick is profoundly unbothered by the recent developments in the lives of his exes.

And of course, Scott's followers delighted in his ability to joke about the

"I really hope everyone understands this reference," one fan wrote, adding:

"Scott you are too funny at least you’re able to make a joke out of all of this."

"There’s the Scott Disick we all know and love," another added.

"You're better than all those clowns," a third chimed in.

That last comment seemed unnecessarily harsh.

After all, Scott is trying to take the high road here, and by all accounts, Elliot is a decent dude.

"They have been friends for years and Elliot is also close with Sofia's brother, Miles," a source close to the couple tells People magazine.

"It's very nice for Sofia to date someone who her family approves of and likes," the insider added.

"Sofia and Elliot are happy together and having fun.

Scott opened up about his breakup with Sofia in the final episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, explaining that his loyalty to Kourtney became a strain on the relationship.

"Anybody dating somebody is going to feel neglected when their significant other is spending more time with their ex than with them," he said.

In the first episode of the Kardashians new Hulu series, Scott explained that he felt as though he had lost Kourtney as his best friend due to her relationship with Travis.

"It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it's becoming a huge adjustment losing her as a best friend," Disick said.

"Now we're really just more co-parenters. I'd say it's probably one of the more difficult things in my life."

Yes, while he might be able to make light of his situation, we're sure the past few months have been rather difficult for Scott.

Fortunately, the reports that Disick has entered a downward spiral appear to be bogus.