Ben Affleck: Lying About Hooking Up With Selling Sunset Star Emma Hernan?

As you've likely heard by now, Ben Affleck is once engaged to Jennifer Lopez.

The joyous news comes nearly twenty years after the A-list couple called off their first engagement.

Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner for most of the intervening 20 years, but he spent some of that time playing the field.

Obviously, as a world-famous Oscar-winning millionaire who played freakin' Batman in multiple films, Ben dates differently than most single men.

As we reported back in 2019, Affleck used the exclusive dating app Raya to meet other eligible singles.

If you're thinking you might want to try your luck there after striking out Tinder, well ... you're probably out of luck.

The app is invitation-only with the goal of ensuring that the rich and famous can flirt and exchange pics without fear of encountering a mere peasant.

We joke, but it makes sense that someone in Ben's position wouldn't want the hassle of having to weed out the plebes while scrolling through a dating app.

After all, you don't go from Jennfier Garner to Midge the Wal-Mart greeter from Peoria, ya know?

Anyway, the subject of Ben's online dating life came up for discussion again this week thanks to claims made by Emma Hernan in the fifth season of Selling Sunset, which debuted on Netflix this week,

“He may or may not have been texting me,” the real estate agent said in the season's fifth episode.

“He may or may not have asked to grab … coffee a few times.”

Yes, according to Emma, Ben was quite eager to get to know her.

But fear not Bennifer fans -- there's no reason to believe that Affleck has been unfaithful to J-Lo.

Emma wasn't clear about the timeline, but a rep for Ben has confirmed that he stopped using Raya quite some time ago.

“Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years,” the rep tells People magazine.

"Several" is a nebulous term, of course, and it seems that Ben was active on the app at least as recently as 2019, which is when he allegedly matched with Emma.

At the time, Ben was called out by a fellow Raya user who gained some clout by telling the whole world that Batfleck was eager to take her on a date.

“Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram,” she said in an Instagram video.

She then shared a clip of Ben informing her that she has not been deceived, and he really is who his account says he is.

“Nivine, why did you unmatch me?” the award-winning actor asked in the clip. “It’s me.”

It seems to us that this user somewhat missed the point of an exclusive dating app for the rich and famous.

After all, we're sure the prospect of privacy is a big part of the appeal for guys like Ben.

Anyway, at the time, Ben's team got the word out that he was through using dating apps, but a source told Page Six that he'd simply learned to be more discrete about his online dalliances.

“He changed the song and almost all of the photos. He’s still on [it, but] it’s all different now. His new song is ‘Guava Jelly’ by Bob Marley,” said the tipster.

Now, there's no reason to be ashamed of using a dating app in the twenty-first century.

But being a middle-aged divorced dad with a Bob Marley profile song?

That part might be a little embarrassing ...