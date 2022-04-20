A$AP Rocky: Arrested at Airport For Assault With a Deadly Weapon!

Shocking news out of Los Angeles today, as A$AP Rocky has been arrested at LAX moments after touching down in a private jet.

According to a report from TMZ, the rapper was handcuffed and taken into custody on assault with a deadly weapon charges.

The arrest stems from an incident that took place in November of 2021.

A victim alleged that Rocky shot at him three or four times, striking him in the the hand with one bullet.

At the time of the arrest, Rocky was reportedly returning from Barbados, where he'd been vacationing with girlfriend Rihanna in her native country.

Rihanna is currently pregnant with Rocky's baby and is expected to give birth sometime in the next two months.

The pop icon and fashion mogul has not revealed her due date, but she has confirmed that she's in her third trimester.

It will be the first child for both Rihanna and Rocky.

Little is known about the incident that led to Rocky's arrest, except that the alleged victim filed a complaint on November 6, claiming that Rocky fired at him during a heated argument.

Rocky and two male accomplices reportedly fled on foot, and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Different outlets are reporting different dates and locations, with People claiming that the shooting took place in Hollywood on November 6, and TMZ placing the action in Long Beach, California on November 7.

Since the incident is being investigated by the LAPD, the former scenario seems the more plausible of the two.

Rocky has been making a lot of headlines in recent weeks, and none of the coverage has been favorable.

Earlier this month, reports that Rocky had cheated on Rihanna with one of her best friends made him the villain of the week on Twitter.

Multiple sources -- including the alleged cheating partner, Amina Muaddi -- have now confirmed that those rumors were bogus, but it'll be tough to reverse the damage to Rocky's reputation.

"I've always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn't deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile," Muaddi wrote on Instagram on Monday.

"I initially assumed that this fake gossip - fabricated with such malicious intent - would not be taken seriously.

"However in the last 24h I've been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits," Muaddi continued.

"Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one's life."

So RiRi and Rocky survived their first public controversy as a couple only to face a much larger scandal just days later.

It's unclear at this time if Rocky is still in custody, or if he will be permitted to make bail.

As this is not the rapper's first offense -- he was famously arrested for assault in Sweden in 2019 -- it's possible that he'll be held pending a trial.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.