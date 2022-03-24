Teresa Giudice Hospitalized for Emergency Procedure; Daughter Asks for Prayers

Teresa Giudice appears to be on the road to recovery.

But not before giving her fans and family members a pretty big scare.

Late Thursday, Gia Giudice took to her Instagram Story to pass along well wishes to her infamous mother, sharing a photo of Teresa lying in a hospital bed.

"Such a trooper, I love you. Pray for a speedy recovery. I love you @teresagiudice," wrote the 21-yea old as a caption to the snapshot below.

In a statement to various celebrity gossip outlets, Teresa's attorney, James J. Leonard Jr., clarified why the mother of four had been hospitalized.

"Teresa was admitted to the hospital last night and had a non-cosmetic emergency procedure this morning," her attorney says.

"She is recuperating and is looking forward to a speedy recovery. She thanks everyone for their prayers and well wishes."

This is all the information we have at this time regarding exactly what happened.

Whatever went down, however, came as a disturbing suprise to everyone in Teresa's orbit.

Even her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, expressed concern on social media.

He shared the same snapshot of the Bravo personality as his daughter, writing along with it:

"Please pray for Teresa as she's been admitted to the hospital."

Neither Teresa nor her fiance, Louie Ruelas, has yet to speak out on her health scare.

The reality TV star's most recent Instagram post, a photo from season one of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, was uploaded a day before she entered the hospital.

In the caption, Giudice said she had "such a blast" filming the vacation series with her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga and their Bravo co-stars:

Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps.

The former inmate, meanwhile, previously had her breasts done in 2008 while filming the first season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which premiered in May 2009.

In January 2020, she wote a lengthy Instagram post about her decision to get another breast augmentation.

"I believe it's important to always stand strong and feel like your best most confident self," she said back then, noting that she "could not be happier with the results."

She continued at the time:

"I was very nervous to re-do my breasts, but I felt it was necessary for me to feel like my best self.

"I encourage anyone who doesn't feel their best self to work on feeling better. Even if it is the smallest thing every day."

Later, Giudice told Andy Cohen that she also got a nose job.

In this case, though, it doesn't sound as if any sort of plastic surgery was at the room of Teresa's hospitalization.

We'll update this article with more news at it breaks.

Hang in there, TG!