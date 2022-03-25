Jill Duggar Gender Reveal: Is She Having a Boy? Or... a Girl?!?

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are getting set to welcome another baby to their family.

But you already knew that.

The question for fans of this famous couple of late has been:

Are Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard getting set to welcome a baby boy or a baby girl to their family.

We now have the answer.

"We had originally planned on finding out our baby’s gender earlier, a couple weeks ago, but Covid hit our family and we had to delay the exciting revelation," wrote Jill and Derick on their official blog on Thursday afternoon.

"However, this turned out to be a blessing in disguise because by the time we were able to reschedule, Israel was on spring break.

"This meant our whole family could be together for the appointment, as we all found out together that another little boy would be joining the Dillard tribe!"

Yup: There it is! Another son!

The former TLC stars are already parents to sons Israel David, 6, and 4-year-old Samuel Scott.

"We decided to make a special day of it by starting off by eating breakfast together at a local restaurant called the Buttered Biscuit," added Duggar and Dillard.

"Then we did a little shopping before heading to our appointment to learn the exciting news.

"We are thankful to have a healthy baby boy due in July! Your continued prayers are much appreciated."

On this same blog, the Dillard-Duggar crew also celebrated the jouyous news with a family photo shoot... in which Jill and Derick held up a onesie printed with the words, "It's a boy."

Their sons, meanwhile, posed in tee shirts that read "big" and "middle," while displaying a onesie with the word "little."

How precious!

Last month, Jill and Derick announced that they were expecting a baby on their website, after they suffered a miscarriage in October.

"Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God's will, he would bless us with another baby," they wrote at the time.

"We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!.

"We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!"

Ahead of the sex reveal, Duggard and Dillard confirmed on March 10 that they had tested positive for COVID-19 amid the 19 Kids and Counting alum’s pregnancy.

“Give me all the hot liquids and cough drops please!!” Jill shared via Instagram at the time, explaining why:

“Derick & I tested + for covid for the first time and it’s not fun!”

By all accounts, however, both spouses are feeling a lot better at the moment.

Jill is due in July.

Thankfully, by that time, her convicted child molester of a brother will be locked behind federal prison bars.

So there won't be any concern of Josh Duggar getting anywhere close to this nephew.