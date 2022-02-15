Tammy Slaton: Defended, Encouraged By 1,000-lb Sisters Fans Amid Cruel Troll Job

TLC viewers to the rescue!

Over the past several days, Tammy Slaton has been uploading a number of selfies on Instagram, acting all silly and seemingly having a great time... despite having checked herself into a rehab facility.

Hey, as long as she's getting her necessary work in, right?

One can get sober and also enjoy oneself on social media, you know?

Things recently turned a bit ugly for the 1,000-lb cast member, however.

While jumping on TikTok last Thursday, Tammy used a filter to guess who she had been in her “past life.”

As you can see below, a photo of legendary actress Audrey Hepburn then appeared above Tammy’s head, which the star proceeded shut down in a voiceover.

“B***h, I know you f**king lying. F**k y’all," Tammy said in what feels like an overreaction.

While Tammy was clearly trying to be humorous in the footage, one troll took to the comments section to cruelly call out the television personality, writing:

More like Audrey Heartburn.

Wow, huh?

This critic likely thought he or she was being just sooooo witty and creative.

Thankfully, Tammy Slaton has plenty of supporters out there -- and a whole bunch of them rushed to her defense after this loser left this remark.

“Please ignore all the negative comments you’re doing wonderful keep it up!” wrote one of these fans, referring to Slaton's decision to enter rehab after a major dietary slip-up last year.

Others, meanwhile, praised Tammy for working on her health, telling the 35-year old:

“Hi Tammy! If no ones told you yet today keep on pushin. You can inspire so many people, including myself. You got this!”

Another added: “Looks like you’re doing good! Ignore the noise of any negativity and stay positive, keep moving forward!”

And then another chimed in as follows:

“I understand your struggles with weight, and people just don’t realize we will only be successful when WE decide it’s time. Good luck to you!!!"

Tammy has already lost 115 pounds in 30 days at the rehab facility ... after her lungs collapsed and she was put into a medically-induced coma, that is.

Slaton's brother, Chris Combs, provided an update on her situation via the season finale of 1000-lb. Sisters this month.

"So she's lost 100 - I think she told me 115lb in total in 30 days," Combs explained, adding on air:

"I'm overjoyed that's she's ready to get on this train and start rolling down the tracks."

Slaton, who will reportedly remain in this facility until some time this summer, also managed to stave off death recently.

"They're just telling us that her lungs have given up, and like her body is shutting down," sister Amanda said during the same finale.

After Tammy was given a tracheotomy (which involved having a breathing tube inserted in her throat), Amanda expressed her gratitude to the camera:

"I'm happy, I'm relieved, I'm still sad. I'm just gratefu. I'm just like, good looking out up there, you know. Thanks. We prayed for a miracle and God gave us one."