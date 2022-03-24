Selling Sunset Sets Season 5 Premiere Date, Confirms New Star: Who is Chelsea Lazkani?!?

Amazing news, Selling Sunset fans:

Netflix has set a return date for this beloved reality show.

After announcing both a fourth and fifth season simultaneously in March 2021 -- while Season 4 last November -- the streaming service has announced a premiere date for season 5.

The group returns to the Oppenheim on April 22.

Returning for Season 5?

Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela.

Brand new for Season 5?

Chelsea Lazkani.

Lazkani is British.

She obtained her real estate license and joined Los Angeles agency Rodeo Realty (the former employer of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Josh Flagg).

A wife and mother of two, Lazkani is also a graduate of the University of Birmingham and the University of Dundee in Scotland.

She spoke to People Magazine this week about joining Selling Sunset Season 5.

"I think having the support of my husband and my family really essentially prepared me to take on this big role and this big opportunity," Chelsea told the outlet.

"But for me personally, I saw this as an opportunity to really open doors in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated.

"I feel like with great opportunities comes great responsibility.

"This was kind of my time to give back and to educate and really mentor and push forward Black women in this luxury sector in real estate.

"So just knowing that I've got a greater purpose kind of prepared me for this."

Lazkani knows all about the PR game already, too.

She says Season 5 will be "so juicy" and also teases to People:

"I will say it's really electric.

"t's nothing you've ever seen before on TV."

Lazkani says she hadn't met any of her new colleagues prior to signing on for the show.

But they've "really inspired" her.

"It kind of helps me see my future trajectory by being around so many successful women," Chloe told People.

"It helps materialize the fact that I can be selling $20 million, $30 million, $40 million homes, seeing other women in close proximity to me doing it."