Audrey Roloff Blasted Over Bizarre Cooking Video: Did She Knead to Do This?!?

Let's start here:

It's challenging to take care of a baby.

It can be even more challenging to take care of a baby when you also have two other young kids at home, as is the case for Audrey Roloff and her husband, Jeremy.

Especially if one has a fussy and/or picky child, it can be nearly impossible to even put him or her down.

So there's some context behind a video Audrey uploaded to her Instagram Story last week.

But we're not certain if said context is a great excuse for the sort of bizarre footage, which features the former Little People, Big World star in her kitchen.

She has son Radley (who was born just this past November) wrapped closely to her chest and she's baking some bread.

The author and podcast host pounds on the dough... as mists of essential oils could be seen puffing out onto her and everything around her.

It's hard not to wonder why Roloff didn't wait until Radley's nap time to do this.

Or until Jeremy could take him for a bit.

Or why she didn't put him in a rocker or in a bouncer or in his crib... or just do basically anything except make a gigantic mess right in the face of her three-month old.

"Made dough last night. This is lookin promising," Audrey wrote as a caption.

She quickly got roasted online for the clip, though.

Wrote one critic: Audrey ‘making dough’ and blasting essential oils into the babies face.

Added another: I just watched this, it is so odd.

And then there was a third: Why’s she so intensely making dough? And the plume of essential oils blowing on her?

Audrey hasn't responded to these trolls and we doubt she will.

She's often faced criticism as a parent for the most random of reasons.

Back in January, for example, some social media users jumped all over Audrey for allegedly smothering Radley with a supposedly dangerous blanket.

Shortly prior to that, Audrey simply took folks aback when she posted a photo of her bloody placenta.

Said Audrey in November:

"Born 11.8.21 at 6:32 am 9.1 lbs 21.5 in and born en caul which was wild! I can’t wait to share his birth story with you soon!

"We are so grateful to God for answering so many specific prayers in regards to this labor and delivery."

She later tried to uplift all struggling new mothers.

"Last night I put on something other than my [pajamas] for the first time and went to a short dinner with some friends," Roloff wrote as the caption to a mirror selfie.

"I wish all you postpartum mamas out there could read my DM's right now literally thousands of you guys expressing your postpartum hurts and the hard that is this season.

"We are not alone. Whether it's your physical body like its been for me or your mental state like it is for so many others.

"We need to be honest with ourselves and each other and give ourselves more grace for this season."

This may sound like a crazy notion to some, but...

Perhaps instead of focusing on silly things such as Audrey baking around her kid, we could instead focus on the important message above and the example Audrey has tried to set for others.

Bravo.